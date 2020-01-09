How are they going to do it?

Loading...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would resign from their role as “senior royals” in a statement released Wednesday, January 8. They also revealed that they were going to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, but sources said they did not consult the Queen about their decision and the monarch found out with the rest of the world.

In their statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “After several months of internal reflection and discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year by starting to carve out a new progressive role for this institution.

“We intend to step back as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

Harry and Meghan – financially independent

Many wonder how they plan to become “financially independent” from the institution, which they clearly anticipated by creating a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, titled “Funding.” It details how they are currently funded and explains how they aim to stand out financially.

Where does Harry and Meghan’s money come from?

Harry and Meghan declare that the sovereign grant represents 5% of the money they receive, the remaining 95% of the estate of Prince Charles – a “financial link” that they “would rather release”.

It reads as follows: “Since the creation of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 95% of the funding received for their office expenses comes from the revenues allocated by HRH the Prince of Wales, generated by the Duchy of Cornwall.

“This provision has existed since Prince William and Prince Harry first established their offices in support of the Queen and reports to the Prince of Wales. This information is still available on the Duchy of Cornwall website. “

How will Harry and Meghan finance themselves in the future?

The couple then explains how they plan to finance themselves in the future by “gaining (gaining) professional income … by working outside.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very proud of their work and are committed to continuing their charitable efforts and creating new ones. In addition, they appreciate the possibility of earning professional income, which is prohibited under the current structure.

“For this reason, they made the choice to become members of the royal family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses believe that this new approach will allow them to continue to exercise their functions for Her Majesty the Queen, while having future financial autonomy to work outside. “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worth it

According to MailOnline, Harry is estimated to be around £ 30 million. He is said to have inherited more than £ 20 million from his mother, the late Princess Diana, and £ 7 million from the queen mother, his great grandmother.

On the other hand, Meghan is said to be worth £ 4 million, earning £ 40,000 per episode when she appeared on Suits.

Together they could earn at least £ 300,000 for public appearances.

The Palace has issued a statement explaining that the split will be “complicated”, so it remains to be seen how the Sussexes will advance in their plan.