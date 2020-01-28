How Anthony Perkins' son Osgood Perkins became a horror film maestro

It is never easy to escape the shadow of a famous parent, especially when you are a horror director and your father is none other than psycho Anthony Perkins icon. Nevertheless, in just a few years, Osgood Perkins has established himself as one of the most distinctive and daring authors of the genre. This trend continues with this Friday Gretel & Hansel, a reinvention of the classic fairy tale which, like its previous Blackcoat’s daughter and I am the pretty thing that lives at home, is a saga about a young woman struggling with loss and abandonment, and struggling to find a measure of reason – and agency – in a world where impious threats lurk around every corner.

After two independent projects on a smaller scale, Gretel & Hansel is a milestone in the studio’s major leagues for the 45-year-old filmmaker, although this transition has done little to lessen Perkins’ haunted voice. In his latest work, Gretel (His Sophia Lillis) and her younger brother Hansel (Samuel Leakey) are forced to abandon their house ravaged by the plague and to walk through a forest to take refuge in a convent. Their journey is interrupted by the discovery of a strange and triangular wooded house where a cunning witch (Alice Krige) welcomes them with opulent parties that defy logic and encourage Gretel to learn how to use inner magic. Loneliness, need and empowerment collide, and in Perkins’ hands they do so with worrisome threat and trippiness – the latter quality literally materializing when abandoned children nibble on mind-altering mushrooms .

Gretel & Hansel continues Perkins’ thematic concerns but amplifies them on a mythical scale, and speaking with us before the film’s theatrical premiere on January 31, he admits that the familiarity of his story was a big part of his appeal. Having long wanted to tackle a fairy tale, the project turned out to be natural for its creative instincts, and the resulting work is dark and malicious, lyrical and hallucinatory, not to mention slyly sly. These elements, along with scary pagan and demonic images, make Gretel & Hansel a standout at the start of the year.

It’s your third feature film, but your first studio production. Why now? And why, in particular, the legend of Hansel and Gretel?

I think the question “why now” is the simplest, and it comes down to: I guess no matter who you are, if you are in the company I work in, the goal is to get people to see what you are doing. It is becoming increasingly impossible to make this happen in a rewarding way. So theatrical studio films, as disparaged as they have become – and in some cases certainly deserving of this mockery – if you want to be seen and if you want people to experience what you like and want to express, you have to make bigger movies for the studios. You hope for the theater, and the fact that we get such a generous theatrical outing is really very exciting.

Gretel & Hansel came to me as a script; it’s not something that I generated, there was already steam behind. The truth is, ever since I started cutting my teeth in this business, I had always vaguely fantasized about making a fairy tale. And Hansel and Gretel has always been the one I wanted. So when he got to my door, it was like, OK!

Was it a big challenge to reinvent a fairy tale also known in a film that still had the power to surprise?

Honestly, the quality of “everyone knows it” is, for me, one of the most attractive aspects. Obviously, you and I both know that, especially in today’s market, everything is IP (intellectual property). Everything is something we have heard of. It’s Joker or a Scorsese movie over a Scorsese movie, or something that has already been removed from a classic. same Joker, which is not only materialized at the source 50-60 years ago, but which is also Scorsese – it’s like, all that pastiche, and what is familiar but what is new. The craze for intellectual property that is happening now – and that may last forever, and perhaps forever, since Olivier Hamlet– we want it. It’s power for us. It’s electricity for the machine. So it was the best part, that everyone knows the story.

You said that your second film, I’m the Pretty Thing Who Lives at Home, was about your relationship with your father, Anthony Perkins. And your three films, including this one, talk about people struggling with parental loss and / or abandonment. Is this thread a conscious thing on your part, or is it just an instinctive draw?

Probably a combination of the two. At the very least, I want to do things that I know. I don’t want to feel like a tourist. Sometimes in Los Angeles you drive next to one of these sightseeing buses, and the person at the microphone always speaks in a soulless and touristy way, as if they had never been to any of these places. They have no meaning for them. For the filmmaker, this is the old adage “write what you know”. If you are “lucky” to know something worth studying … even if in my case, “lucky” may not be the right word. I have had a few bad hands inflicted on me, and as traumatic and difficult and painful and heartbreaking as they were and are, they are also extremely informative about what it is like to be alive and experiential. So not making films about the loss of parents, or the fact that you cannot know your father, or the fact that it is really hard there, would be ridiculous. I don’t know what I would do. I would visit someone else’s house, and I prefer not to. I prefer to manifest what I understand.

Do you think that your father’s work and heritage and your relationship with him still occupy an important place in your creative process?

I think, as I gain confidence and put my feet in it – because like you said, this is my third movie, and they were all close to each other and late in life, because I only started doing this at the age of 40 -The presence of my father in what I do now is more in his humor very ironic, sophisticated and cheeky. You have to look for it, you have to be fashionable, and you have to want it, and you have to be sensitive enough to find out where these things are really naughty. Gretel & Hansel, there are a lot of moments that are very cheeky and cunning, and it’s really my father, who was a swindler who changes form. This spirit is very much alive in what I do.

J.J. Abrams and Zachary Quinto have plans to make a film about your father (Tab and Tony). Are you involved or would you like to be?

Zach Quinto has a project called Tab & Tony, and I think it also falls under the shingle of Bad Robot, which is great – it doesn’t mean anything to me. To be honest with you, it’s like an inert gas: it has no value to me. To prolong this, people say to themselves, “Look at yourself Bates motel? “And I say to myself, errrrr, what? Why would I have? It makes no sense. I find that biopics are a kind of low common denominator. Biopic doesn’t interest me. I had a project that I have developed that concerns my father in some way, but if obliquely, it is almost like a false biography of him that would highlight certain aspects that are important to me, but would not involve any of his real life. My friend Steven Shainberg had a brilliant approach with Fur, who was talking about Diane Arbus, but that was not the case either. It was wrong, but it was about her. I think it’s super cool. But to follow events in someone’s life and pretend to be them? As successful and happy as it makes people, I don’t understand.

“The quality of the revelation of these dark mysteries really intrigues me.”

You reversed the traditional title of Gretel & Hansel, which is in line with the film’s focus on Gretel. And that, in turn, makes it your third consecutive feature with a female protagonist. Where does this interest come from?

I get asked it often, and every time I ask it, I think, oh, I should probably think of a good answer next time. And then I forget and other things happen. (Laughs) I think where I land, as long as we’re in the horror genre, although Gretel & Hansel is more of a fairy tale than a horror movie for me – the richest quality of a horror picture embraces the unknown. Horror films / novels / poetry are so much that we cannot know. On an elementary level, we cannot know what death is – that is what horror means, in a way. Whatever it is, will I die because there is a killer in my camp wearing a hockey mask, or will I die because people come to my house at night, or will I die because the devil is inside of me – whatever concept it is, it’s always, I’m going to die, or I know it’s going to happen but I can’t see it. The quality of looking beyond something you can understand – Robert Motherwell, the great painter, calls it “unveiling” something. The quality of revealing these dark mysteries really intrigues me.

The straight line between that and the female protagonists is, do I know exactly what women feel, think, want? I have impressions, I have experiences, I can observe. But elementarily, a woman in the protagonist seat of a male director of a horror film allows another layer of mystery and obscurity and curiosity and to hide. Films are a collection of aspects, departments, art forms and impressions. It’s a collage. One of the elements that I like to use in the palette is the mystery of the female. You have someone like Sophia Lillis – and granted, she is 16 – who when she opens her eyes and the camera looks at them, I can’t help but say, I really wonder what is there !

The female characters in your films are also generally more nuanced, empathetic and active than most victimized horror women.

I think the filmmakers came before me who really emphasized that, in one way or another, and the best example that nobody really talks about (or nobody I’m talking about) is The shiny. When you see this movie enough times, and people like me end up seeing it 500 times, (you realize) that Shelley Duvall, if she doesn’t do what she does, if she doesn’t broadcast like it is, and clings to history as it is, we would certainly lose a lot. I think the strength of Duvall’s presence is one of those immeasurable quantities that is so powerful. So obviously, you have Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween and Sigourney Weaver in Extraterrestrial. There have been these brilliant films where women stop victimization and move on to personality. We want to feel the loss of victimization, and we all want to feel.

You have Gretel and Hansel eating mushrooms and living a journey that is less than totally euphoric. Were there any objections to portraying children this way?

I expected that – I was sort of half-ducking all the time, expecting the MPAA to say, “No, no, no.” But frankly, I don’t think they even know what it is. Don’t undermine the MPAA, but it’s not important to them. When we struggled to get our grade from an R to a PG-13, I kept saying they were bothered by mushrooms, right? And I kept hearing, no, they don’t pay attention to the mushrooms. They care about the color of the blood, or the photo is four images too long, or shit like that. The piece of mushroom was a little fun, and a bit of a touchstone – like the sound of a tuning fork – to say that’s how our world feels. This is the texture of the world. I felt like it was a nice little side street that we could take to show the neighborhood. And yes, the fact that no one seems to care that Samuel Leakey, 8, is rich in mushrooms, so much the better.

