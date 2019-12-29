How and when to look – The Reporter

Loading...

Oh, Sunday night.

The last Sunday Night Football of 2019 will be the most important game of the 49ers and Seahawks season, and will determine the winner of the NFC West.

Despite being the road team at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, the 49ers are favored in the de facto division title game since injuries have devastated the Seahawks list.

If the Niners win, they will secure a first-round goodbye and first place in the NFC playoff group, giving them home games at Levi Stadium to the Super Bowl, as long as they get that far.

If the Seahawks win, they will become NFC West champions, but third parties will be seeded in the conference playoffs, behind the Packers and Saints.

Of course, the great stories of the week include Richard Sherman's first high-level game in Seattle after playing Marshawn Lynch, a favorite of Seahawk and Bay Area, who returned from retirement to help a sick person in the field of Seattle

Sunday night's confrontation could help a lot in determining if the Niners arrive in Miami in February for Super Bowl LIV.

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: 49ers (12-3) against Seahawks (11-4) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. (PT)

TV: NBC-TV (Ch. 3) or NBC Sports app, broadcasters: Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter).

POSSIBILITIES: 49ers -3.5. TOP / LOWER: 47.

Staff writer Jon Becker contributed to this piece.