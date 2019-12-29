How and when say goodbye & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39; from Michonne?

Loading...

We're about to start 2020 and the second season of The Walking Dead season 10. The fans know one thing for sure: Danai Guriras Michonne is leaving the series. Gurira has more than paid for her contributions to the show and she wants to continue her role in The Black Panther, continue her work as a writer and successful playwright, and direct. In fact, next year she will stage Lupita Nyong’o in a television series for HBO Max, Americanah, based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's award-winning novel.

How many episodes Michonne from The Walking Dead left is unclear (although some predicted that she would have only one episode). How and when she leaves the series is also unknown, as well as whether she will actually appear in the Rick Grimes films, although Scott Gimple – the architect of the Walking Dead universe – indicated this.

Based on how Michonne's story arc has played out in Season 10 so far, the most common theory is basically a version of Reddit:

reddit

The last time we saw Michonne, she and Virgil drove to his home at a naval base, where Virgil will trade weapons for a boat trip and other supplies. There has to be a reason why it's a naval base, just as there has to be a reason why Michonne is going back with Virgil, and there has to be a reason why Michonne's last words to Judith were: "You can contact me via walkie-talkie , whenever you want. "

I don't think Michonne is coming back, but I think she'll stay in touch with Judith for at least a while. I think the naval base used to be a landing site for the CRM helicopters in the past. I think Rick Grimes passed the naval base. I think Virgil will tell Michonne that Rick is still alive and I think Michonne will go looking for him. I don't think she'll be returning to Alexandria, but I think we'll see her again in the Rick Grimes films, which will culminate in the reunification of Rick, Michonne, RJ, and Judith over the next few years.

, (tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) TV (t) The Walking Dead