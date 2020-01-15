How an American ISIS supporter turned away from extremism

NEWARK, NJ. – On a rainy morning, Imran Rabbani returned to Essex County Juvenile Detention Center to reunite with his former keepers.

Four years earlier, Rabbani had been shackled to the facility after being taken in an Islamic-inspired plot to detonate a pressure cooker bomb in New York. He was 17 years old.

The 22-year-old Rabbani, who was just starting his third semester at New York University, wanted to thank the people who led him away from Islamist extremism. As he waited in the library last summer and looked at books that had been crucial to his transformation, the room was slowly filling with city officials, staff, and guards.

Rabbani spotted Captain Robert Woodson and leaned into a hug. After hugging, Rabbani began to share memories. The room quickly became silent as people turned their eyes to the couple.

“Do you remember how you allowed me and other inmates to eat snacks while we saw ‘The Wire’ in the library? And the other time you allowed me to pray privately and then call my mother?” Rabbani asked.

“I remember,” replied Woodson. “You and the other inmates were like my children. I love you all.”

Rabbani put his hand on Woodson’s shoulder as tears ran down both faces.

“I never expected a prison guard or even a captain to treat me like this and with kindness,” he said.

During a visit with former inmate Imran Rabbani, Captain Robert Woodson from Essex County Juvenile Prison gets emotional. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / TNS)

Looking back at his detention, Rabbani now sees kindness and education as the key to what friends, family, and law enforcement think is an unexpected change – a change that ultimately helped deepen and enrich his identity as an American Muslim.

Rabbani, the son of Pakistani immigrants, tried to adapt as he grew up in New York. He felt like an outsider who never identified himself as an American or a Pakistani.

Stress was the common denominator in Rabbani’s life. Money was always tight and Rabbani, his parents and three siblings crowded into a one-bedroom apartment in Flushing. When Rabbani finally found friends, his father disapproved of them and urged him to stick to more conservative Pakistani traditions.

In search of answers, Rabbani met Munther Omar Saleh, three years his senior, who lived a few blocks away.

It was 2015 and a U.S.-led coalition began air strikes against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, after taking control of much of Syria and Iraq. The federal prosecutor later claimed in court documents that Saleh was investigating how a bomb could be built to carry out a terrorist attack.

Rabbani would say later that he knew nothing of Saleh’s plans, at least not then. Their friendship deepened and deeply influenced how Rabbani viewed the world.

The charismatic Saleh said that Muslims were persecuted by Jews and Christians and that the Islamic State built Islam as the Prophet Muhammad intended.

At first, such a conversation made Rabbani uncomfortable. But after a few months, the alarm in Rabbani’s head slowly subsided. For the first time, as he would remember years later, Rabbani felt that someone was accepting him. He didn’t want to lose that sense of belonging.

In 2015, Rabbani and Saleh often volunteered at Masjid Al-Falah, a mosque in Queens.

Sometimes they spent the night in the mosque and discussed various teachings in Islam. They discussed hadiths, wrote reports on the testimony and actions of the Prophet Mohammed that Muslims use as a source of moral guidance and religious law.

Once Saleh read a translation of a hadith that he ordered the Muslims to join the Islamic State:

“A nation will come from the east with black flags … if any of you find that nation, you have to join them, even if you have to crawl over ice,” Rabbani recalled when Saleh told him.

“This is not the Islam I know,” Rabbani thought at first.

But Rabbani started reading articles and watching videos produced online by the Islamic State, and he continued to turn to Saleh for advice and called him “Mufti”, a Muslim legal expert.

“I thought about it more … we should have a personal chat,” Rabbani wrote to Saleh one evening. The Islamic State ideology, he added, “just makes sense.”

“You mean establishing Islam in the same way as the Prophet? We can meet whenever you are free,” Saleh replied.

“Yes and dude, it’s like they do it step by step and perfect … the exact ways and rules of the Prophet,” Rabbani wrote back.

Unknown to Rabbani, federal agents had been following him and Saleh for months. They listened to Rabbani’s conversations, followed his steps, monitored his internet research and bank statements.

They learned that Saleh met four friends on Staten Island, where they discussed Islamic State teachings and possible locations for an attack, such as Times Square. Rabbani said he never attended these meetings and did not know that Saleh was planning an attack.

In May 2015, Rabbani and a few friends drove to a Brooklyn mosque when they found a car that was following them. After arriving at the mosque, Rabbani and his friends approached the vehicle, but before they could challenge the driver, he drove off. Rabbani believed that it might have to do with his religious belief and called 911.

After being persecuted for weeks, Rabbani became frustrated. One evening after the prayer service, Rabbani, Saleh, and another friend were sitting in the friend’s Jeep Cherokee when they noticed that they were being shadowed. When they got to a traffic light, Rabbani and Saleh got out and ran to the car to confront the driver.

The vehicle turned and several police cars raced towards it within a few moments. When agents searched Rabbani and Saleh, they found knives from court records, and the two were arrested. Rabbani claims that it is normal for him to carry a knife.

Rabbani has been accused of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

After Rabbani agreed to plead guilty to an adult conspiracy to disrupt federal officials, the government rejected the terrorism allegations. Saleh later pleaded guilty to conspiring to materially support the Islamic State and other crimes, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2018.

Rabbani prays in a cell during a visit to Essex County Juvenile Detention Center. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / TNS)

When Rabbani arrived at the Newark detention center, Captain Michael Thomas was skeptical. Rabbani was the first prisoner to be linked to terrorism. About 95% of the inmates were gang members.

Whatever Thomas doubted, he kept it to himself. “I show you respect and trust you, just as I trust everyone else. We will start a new page in your life,” Thomas recalled telling Rabbani. “This could be a stepping stone for you.”

Although some guards called him “Baby ISIS”, many treated him kindly. The federal authorities suggested that Rabbani staff be held in solitary confinement until they were certain that he would not transfer Islamic state ideology to other inmates. Spending hours alone was difficult. Most of all, he missed his mother.

He came to find a surrogate mother in Pamela Muhammad, a compliance officer. She went to the cafeteria once, cut off the labels of halal hot dogs, and brought them to a skeptical rabbani to prove that they complied with Islamic dietary laws. Mohammed, who is also a Muslim, gave Rabbani a prayer mat. She remembered gently placing her hand on his back and saying:

“If you need anything, you can count on me. Read the Koran. It will keep you calm because there are things you are still learning.”

Rabbani received therapy sessions with Dr. Linda June, who oversees the mental health department at the facility. They met twice a week for 45 minutes, and to help him pass the time in his cell, June Rabbani gave psychology textbooks and instructed him to read chapters.

Rabbani hated reading, but agreed and, to his surprise, developed a passion for psychology.

They discussed various theories that helped Rabbani better understand himself, such as Carl Rogers’ theory of “unconditional positive consideration” – which shows complete acceptance and support for a person no matter what they say.

June understood Rabbani’s situation, but she also challenged him. When Rabbani returned to the detention center, he remembered saying to her, “It seems you have a problem with authority.”

Rabbani laughed as he remembered how defensive he was when June told him so. However, after returning to his cell, he noticed that she was right.

Books soon gathered in his cell. He had many favorites, including “The Alchemist”, “City of Thieves” and “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” Prisoners were usually only allowed to check out a few books at a time, but Muhammad urged Captain Thomas to make an exception. He agreed and told the guards not to touch his books.

An important lesson that Rabbani learned from his reading was that people are more likely to use violence when they are surrounded by violence.

After six months in solitary confinement, Rabbani was accepted into the general population. It was November 2015 and at that point a lot of employees were helping him in a small way.

A prison guard replaced Rabbani’s old slippers with a new pair. Another hugged him and wished him luck every time he went to court.

Lawrence Outlaw, a recreational officer, taught Rabbani how to better manage turbulent relationships through chess.

“Just like playing chess, you have to be patient in life and think three steps ahead,” said Outlaw when he told Rabbani. “You can’t be that aggressive.”

Rabbani also found a father figure in Manazir Ahmed, a Pakistani math teacher in the detention center who sometimes led Friday prayers for Muslim inmates.

One day Ahmed Rabbani called into his classroom and gave him a little Koran. He pointed out a comforting passage that people recite in times of difficulty and asked Rabbani to read it out loud three times. When he was finished, Ahmed grabbed Rabbani’s hand, gripped it, and told him in Urdu:

“You’re like my son. Don’t listen to the bad things people say. Just keep praying.”

He let go of Rabbani’s hand and asked him to hold the Koran.

Rabbani took Ahmed’s advice and, while he was alone in his cell, illuminated passages in the Koran that matched him. A line became his driving principle to accept tolerance and pluralistic views of thinking: “For you you are your way and for me mine.”

He also attended Jewish and Christian prayer hours to learn about different beliefs. Over time, the teachings of the Islamic State seemed ridiculous, a political ideology that did not reflect faith, he says now. Supported by his newly discovered passion for psychology and his renewed relationship to Islam, he found his own voice for the first time.

The young man, who almost did not graduate from high school, has just received grade A in college courses he attended in the detention center. He started to worry about his future and one night in his cell he took a piece of paper from his notebook and titled it “If I go”. He noted his goals, including:

“Work towards a bachelor’s and master’s degree. It will do a lot for you, but you have to make an effort yourself.”

As Rabbani’s belief in Islamist principles developed over time, his departure from the extremes of Islamism developed gradually. There was no revelation. He was not sent to a special program to reform the sympathizers of the Islamic State.

Terrorism experts say his case offers a lesson in law enforcement. While the U.S. government has provided funds to prevent terrorism, there is no clear strategy for helping people vulnerable to violent extremist ideologies.

“We know the push-and-pull factors when it comes to someone who is being radicalized, but we understand much less about how to get out of this mindset,” said Bennett Clifford, a research fellow at the George Washington University extremism program ,

“Sending someone to jail is a temporary solution. And we don’t know if jail is an effective deterrent.”

Finding answers is becoming increasingly urgent. Two types of terrorists will be released from federal prison over the next few years, Clifford said.

The first group includes people who were arrested for connecting to Al Qaeda or the Taliban in the early 2000s.

The second group includes people who have been arrested in the past six years after investigations into material support for groups such as the Islamic State have started, but who, like Rabbani, have been accused of minor offenses and sentenced to shorter prison terms.

“There are people who are released from prison after 18 years in prison and do not get the help and support they need,” said Rabbani.

Local communities around the world have tried a range of programs aimed at preventing and defusing violent extremists. Its effectiveness is still under debate due to the lack of data.

A program called Countering Violent Extremism, launched by the Obama administration in 2011, aimed to help people who were on the way to extremism and before they became violent. The program angered civil rights groups that wrongly targeted Muslims and ignored others, such as white Supremacists.

According to Clifford, two other federal programs are still in the development phase.

One such action, called DEEP (Disruption and Early Engagement Project), was launched by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in 2016 and is intended for certain individuals charged with terrorism charges. Specialists work one on one with the person and assess their potential for violence.

Rabbani near the Masjid Al-Falah mosque in New York. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / TNS)

In November 2016, a few months after his 19th birthday, Rabbani was released from the detention center after 14 months in prison. Since then he has been working to improve his past. When he’s not in class and doing a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology, he’s a cook in a halal burger joint in Manhattan. He wants to study law.

Friends, family and co-workers say Rabbani has matured into a calm and confident young man with a strong work ethic. But above all, they are impressed by his thirst to get to know different worldviews. Law enforcement officers have expressed similar views to Rabbani and found a new level of trust, sensitivity and friendliness.

Rabbani’s journey taught him not to trust people so easily, and he came to seek advice from his brothers. But sometimes his past catches up with him and he fears when he remembers the allegations of terrorism. “I obviously had an identity crisis and if I hadn’t met the people I met, I don’t know which way I would have gone.”

After spending the day catching up with his former guards, Rabbani went to the exit of the internment camp. About a meter outside the door, he turned to Thomas and Woodson, shook hands, hugged them, and said goodbye.

It was the first time he left the detention center free of ankles and wrists. Thomas and Woodson stood still when they saw him go.

Rabbani turned and watched the gates close behind him. He crossed the street, sat on the sidewalk, wept and reached for the Koran that Ahmed had given him.

© 2020 Los Angeles Times – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.