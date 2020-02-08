How Americans Quarantined For Corona Virus Stay Busy

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The Washington Post reported that dozens of Americans quarantined for coronavirus at a U.S. air force base in California described boxing, zumba, and even accounting courses as a pastime.

<noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content"></noscript></noscript></noscript><br />

The 195 U.S. citizens were picked up from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus broke out, and flown to the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California on February 29

They must not leave the base and have often been medically examined for symptoms of the deadly coronavirus. So they turn to their own entertainment sources.

The entrance to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside on January 29, 2020. Matt Hartman / AFP / Getty Images

According to The Post, they did the following:

A boxing enthusiast teaches boxing courses.

Another workout fan is teaching Zumba classes

Just in time for the tax day, an accountant leads a seminar to prepare his income taxes.

A theme park designer is planning courses for children, explaining how to scribble on the sidewalk.

Jarred Evans, a soccer professional who moved to Wuhan, ran through all areas of the air base to keep fit. (You can also watch his quarantined videos of Wuhan and his evacuation flight here.)

“When people hear quarantine, they think of the zombie apocalypse, films like ‘World War Z’,” Matthew McCoy, the theme park designer at the base, told The Post. “But the reality is what you make of it.”

People checking temperatures while riding bicycles in China. Getty Images

The 195 people on the Air Reserve base in March are a fraction of the total number of Americans that the State Department is flying out of Wuhan to return home.

Two more planes arrived at Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Wednesday, carrying 350 passengers. More are expected.

All of them are subject to a 14-day quarantine requirement, and the Department of Defense has reserved six military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska for closure.

<noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content"></noscript></noscript></noscript><br />

Americans flown out of Wuhan have also given frightening descriptions of some parts of the evacuation and quarantine of how flying on freighters with a flight crew in full protective suits can eat for hours, the Post reported.

Another woman and her 15-year-old daughter, who are attentive Orthodox Jews, also said they couldn’t eat for 40 hours because kosher food was unavailable on board the cargo plane and at March Air Reserve Base, the post said.

Deserted streets in Wuhan amid its quarantine. Getty Images

Other people who have been quarantined around the world because of the corona virus – from Russia to Australia to Japan to China itself – have also documented their blocking.

In many countries, a 14-day quarantine is imposed on people from mainland China, while transportation links have been suspended in Wuhan City and at least 15 other Chinese cities.

<noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content" data-src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe src="https://tpc.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-37/html/container.html" style="box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 100%; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-left: auto; border-width: 0px; border-style: initial; vertical-align: bottom;" title="3rd party ad content"></noscript></noscript></noscript><br />

A group of Russians who were quarantined in Siberia broadcast their training sessions live and posted photos of their food and “inmate clothes”.

Chinese citizens make memes and share their innovative – but not necessarily helpful – ways to protect themselves from the virus, including wearing inflatable costumes to minimize contact with other people.

More from Business Insider: