How American politics became a meme theater

That would certainly be a change from how politicians originally ended up as memes. In the early 2000s, it was mostly ridiculous, a way to get pleasure from looking, and was usually limited to sitting presidents and presidential candidates. President George W. Bush’s frequent ‘bushisms’ come to mind. The internet – or rather “internets” – enjoyed it a lot. The same was true for Sarah Palin, who once compared himself to Shakespere, was given the name “#Shakespalin” and was thought to be at the center of hip hop history in the # PalinRapFacts meme for complicated reasons. Mitt Romney had binders full of women and hated Big Bird.

Meme makers were somewhat friendlier to President Obama (though not about his father’s jeans), usually thinking of him in a fiery bromance with Vice President Joe Biden. (Gaffe-sensitive Biden received a more traditional meme treatment.) Obama was one of the first politicians to regularly start sharing memes, a movement that subsequently seemed to be innovative and insensitive, depending on your views. Everything has changed in 2016. People started flashing memes, such as party card cards. The candidate’s puffery and the distortions of truth gave people who were so inclined at least one meme a day. State Secretary Hillary Clinton started looking for memes himself, although somewhat less successful. (“Pokémon go the polls!” Will sound in my ears forever.) The so-called alt-right thought of the presidential campaign as part of a Great Meme War.

COME TO KNOW MORE

In the following four years, memes have become part of the structure of American politics. They are news, they are political issues, it is a campaign strategy. They are no longer limited to young politicians who compete for the youth vote. Senator Mitch McConnell – who would not accuse anyone of being hip – has included memes in his 2020 re-election campaign such as a 404 error page with Justice Merrick Garland, whose appointment to the Supreme Court he has successfully blocked. Politicians such as Pelosi, who became a meme for her targeted blows during the last speech of the State of the Union, have a lot of influence and publicity to gain by keeping their meme stripes going.

The positive consequence of the political meme ecosystem is that average people seem to be more socially involved in any case. Politicians are rewarded for speaking the internet, and the internet is rewarded for enough information to talk about politics. Especially among younger generations, memes are often news delivery systems, a friendly gateway to larger, important topics. If you see a Nancy Pelosi meme tearing a speech, you might be curious about what it says. The disadvantage of the new meme-conscious political world is of course that facial expressions and stunts have become more important (or even more important) than content and policy. People wanted to go to the meme theater. Now the entire political world is a stage.

More great WIRED stories

. (TagsToTranslate) political