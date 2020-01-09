How America and Iran danced to the brink of war

Loading...

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq yesterday. No Americans were injured in the attacks. The missile salvo was a response to the US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad by a Reaper drone attack. The two countries are on the brink of war and raise the question of how exactly we got here.

The United States and Iran have a long and turbulent history. In 1953, U.S. and British intelligence agencies organized a coup that overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh’s regime. This led to the rule of the Shah, also known as Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, an autocratic and despotic monarch who in turn was deposed during the 1979 Iranian revolution.

The revolution put the country under the control of a theocratic, Shiite regime that had a deep hatred of the United States for the 1953 coup and Washington’s efforts to support the Shah. In 1980, Iran was attacked by neighboring Iraq and the two countries fought to a halt, with the war ending in 1988.

In the 1980s, Iran and the United States waged a shadow war in which Iranian support groups, such as Hezbollah, rammed a truck bomb into a barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983, killing 241 U.S. Marines. In 1987, U.S. forces conducted Operation Praying Mantis, which used Iranian forces at sea after an Iranian mine damaged the frigate USS Samuel B. Roberts.

The 1990s were a relatively quiet decade in US-Iran relations, although the continued rule of Iran’s religious elites guaranteed hostility between the two countries. As a revolutionary state, the Iranian government needed an external enemy to threaten the revolution, and “Great Satan” did a good job. Nevertheless, the United States was largely absent from the Iranian landscape and vice versa.

In the early 2000s, Iran began researching ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons and put them on a collision course with the United States. At the same time, the Quds Force, a special unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), began providing Iraqi guerrilla groups with funding and IED technology. About 600 US military personnel and thousands of Americans died in the process. The Quds Force was led by none other than Qassem Soleimani.

Iran became much more encouraged in the 2010s, intensified its nuclear program, and organized and equipped itself Shiite groups in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen. Iran also supported Bashar Assad’s Syrian regime. Tensions with the West were partially alleviated by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which curtailed Iran’s nuclear program by reducing most of the country’s weapons-related nuclear capabilities.

The then candidate Donald Trump opposed the treaty in 2016, saying that his “number one priority” was “to dismantle the catastrophic deal with Iran”. Trump pulled the United States out of the JCPOA in 2018 and of course never really happened. Now it looks like it will never be. Trump also reactivated sanctions against Iran, particularly the Iranian banking, oil, shipping and shipbuilding sectors, and appointed the IRGC a terrorist organization.

In 2019, the Iranian armed forces conducted several provocative encounters with the West. Iranian drones and gunboats began to harass US Navy warships in the Persian Gulf. In June, Iranian air defense forces shot down a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone that was alleged to have violated its airspace. Washington did not retaliate for the loss of $ 220 million in unmanned aircraft. In July, the IRGC troops confiscated a British oil tanker and on the same day the US Marines shot down an Iranian drone that is said to have come too close to an American warship.

US intelligence agencies reportedly received warnings in December that Iranian forces were preparing to escalate the situation and target attacks on US targets. President Trump, national security advisor Robert O’Brien and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff all state that Soleimani was planning attacks on Americans. The December 27, 2019 murder of American contractor Nawres Hamid in a missile attack on Iranian-backed militias appears to have been the last straw. President Trump made the decision to kill Soleimani. On January 3, just before Baghdad International Airport, the vehicle in which Soleimani was traveling was hit by a hellfire anti-tank missile launched by an MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The January 8 missile attack, code-named Operation Martyr Soleimani, did not kill any Americans. This could have been intentional, since the missiles were fired directly at structures with equipment and not at people. A working theory states that Iran has struck back to say that it can, but has done so that Washington is not forced to take revenge – and escalate.

Apart from the number of employees, the US military has done practically nothing. This is a remarkable reluctance after the attack on Soleimani. After the strikes, President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, but no immediate action was taken. Trump went to Twitter to report that there were no U.S. victims in the attack.

What happens next? The last two actions in this crisis, the assassination of Soleimani and Iran’s direct attack on the US armed forces, are unprecedented and make dealing with the crisis difficult. On the one hand, there is a bombastic, insecure US president with practically unlimited powers. On the other hand, there are persistent enemies of the United States with very limited powers, who are likely to take the Soleimani murder very personally.

Will the crisis escalate into a bigger war? Neither side actually seems to want war, and the lack of an immediate US response indicates that Washington is weighing up its options – especially the option to do nothing. The lack of American casualties in Operation Martyr Soleimani gives the Trump administration the opportunity to end the escalation and to fend off the attack as irrelevant. Alternatively, Trump could reciprocate.

Iran and the United States basically want different things. Iran is in an expansionary phase and is trying to develop an area of ​​influence in the Middle East. America, on the other hand, wants a region dominated by Washington’s Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other smaller players. Iran believes it has time on its side and it is probably right. Long after the United States lost interest in the Middle East, Iran will still be a major player – if not the regional superpower. The American allies and Iran’s neighbors know that, and Iran knows they know it.

Even without war, last week’s events have probably cost another decade of bad blood between the two countries, and the feud between Washington and Tehran is far from over.