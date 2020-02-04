How Alex Barcello became an “extraordinary fit” for BYU basketball

PROVO – From the start of his BYU career, it was as if guard Alex Barcello had been playing for the Cougars for years, and with his teammates.

In reality, he had joined the team only a few months earlier.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior collegiate trip started with being a member of the ESPN Top 100 recruitment class in 2017 to be weighed by frustration and disillusion in Arizona, one of the most prominent hoops programs in the country.

Brigham Young Cougar’s guard Alex Barcello (4) defends Cal State Fullerton Titans guard Austen Awosika (10) while BYU and Cal State Fullerton play a college basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

But it was clear during the BYU season opener against Cal State Fullerton at the Marriott Center in early November that he had been reborn, in basketball feeling.

“I am so happy here because I feel like I have found myself again and that I can be myself every day,” Barcello said. “And the boys love it. The coaching staff loves it. “

Talk about talking.

Against Cal State Fullerton on November 5, in the official debut of Mark Pope as BYU’s head coach, Barcello, who had received an exemption from the NCAA to play this season after switching from Arizona, then a career-high scored 17 points in a 76- 58 victory.

“I was just happy for him,” said his father, Edward. “He seemed happy, energetic and intense. He looked like old Alex. “

In that game, and in every game since then, Barcello has shown a defensive intensity that is contagious. And he has proven to be an emotional leader, someone who is not afraid to show his emotions and exuberance for the basketball game.

“His energy and his efforts and his attitude on the floor, he is just a team boy,” said guard TJ Haws. “He comes in and makes tough, exercise games and increases the game of the entire team.”

“It’s crazy. We all wondered how he would fit when he first arrived here,” Dalton Nixon said. “But there has been no question that this is the perfect place for him. What he brings to our team, also outside the field, is something special. He really is a real guy. He has a great life for him. It is a special time for all of us to be here together. ”

After spending two checkered seasons in Tucson, Barcello arrived in Provo in August 2019 as a transfer. He appealed to the NCAA to waive the rule that requires transfers to sit out for a year before he qualifies.

“He is so unique. Here is a Power Five player who comes here not only because he wants to play, but also because he wants BYU. He likes it. He wants the code of honor. He wants the focus. He wants this team and this staff. ”- BYU basketball coach Mark Pope, on Alex Barcello

At the end of October, after a series of bad news regarding the suspension of Yoeli Childs by the NCAA and a serious injury to Gavin Baxter, it was reported that the NCAA had granted the exemption, making him immediately eligible.

“He is so unique. Here is a Power Five player who comes here not only because he wants to play, but also because he wants BYU. He likes it. He wants the code of honor. He wants the focus. He wants this team and this Pope, “said Pope.” He is an extraordinary fit. He fits us, man, and we fit him. I adjust him as a coach, in terms of basketball, and he fits me as a player in terms of how he wants to approach this game. This university fits in with what he finds important. He fits us in terms of how we expect him to behave here. It’s a good match. “

Against Cal State Fullerton, Barcello hit 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 out of 3-point range, while contributing three steals, two assists, and two blocked shots, a harbinger of what he would deliver this season.

“He is a bulldog of a physical player,” said Pope. “He is able to really put the ball under pressure. He can get anywhere on the floor. He has equipment that he can get there very quickly. He is a pretty creative passer-by.”

Barcello flourishes as a consistent contributor who has started every game, averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game. He shoots 50% from the field, 48% from the 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.

In December, Barcello pulled themselves by BYU fans to an even higher level at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City against rival Utah State. The Cougars clung to a one-point lead when Barcello took a pass in the corner and brought down a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in a 68-64 win, although he had missed his earlier three three-point attempts against the Aggies.

“Time and again he comes to play winning games for us,” said Pope.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Taylor Maughan (13), guard Jake Toolson (5) and guard Alex Barcello (4) as they lead the Nevada Wolf Pack during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

But before he had an immediate impact on BYU, Barcello was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Arizona in 2017. At Corona del Sol High School, he was named the Arizona Gatorade player of the year 2015 and helped the school to two 6A state championships. Barcello received 28 scholarship offers before signing with National Powerhouse Arizona and coach Sean Miller.

But Barcello played sparingly as freshman and sophomore student at the Wildcats and he was not particularly comfortable outside the field. He earned an average of 2.4 points as a first-year student and 3.3 as a second-year student.

“Arizona is a great program. It just didn’t feel like the right fit. Every day I felt that something was wrong and I didn’t feel that I could be myself and I didn’t feel that my true colors could come true “Barcello said. “I had a tough two years in Arizona. It didn’t go the way I thought. I stayed after my first year thinking it would get better. I worked even harder in the summer. I came back and my second year did not go the way I wanted. I continued to work, but I thought about both of my years and thought that after my studies I needed a better opportunity for myself and my goals. I came to that decision. Fortunately, this coaching staff believed in me and gave me the opportunity to come and play here. I have been so grateful to them. “

Last spring, Barcello entered the transfer portal and was recruited by Pope and his staff. Barcello felt wanted again.

“The coaches showed me clips and film. The style of play they told me and the statistics they got from Arizona and told me how they would use me here, I was like, “Man, that’s where I feel I can be successful,” he said . “They looked at my strengths and the strengths that I know are my strengths, they saw the same strengths and they started using them to the best of their ability. We have concepts with which we play offensively, we have set up plays, but there is a lot of freedom within the concepts with which we play offensively. I felt it suited me well because I was the guard that I am. ”

“I am not a member of LDS, but my morals and values ​​are the same. I strive to be the best person I can be every day. I am a people person. I care about others. It is an environment in which I would I feel that I fit in perfectly here. “- BYU security guard Alex Barcello

But would Barcello, who is a Catholic, feel at ease in BYU, a school owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? A place where many of his teammates would be returned missionaries, some married with children?

“I am not a member of LDS, but my morals and values ​​are the same,” Barcello said. “I want to be the best person I can be every day. I’m a people person. I care about others. It is an environment in which I should feel. I feel that I fit perfectly here. “

When he was told during the recruitment process that he had to sign a code of honor to register, he did not flirt.

“They were like that, you have to sign this. I didn’t know it was something when I spoke to them,” he remembered. “I was like,” There’s no problem with that. ” . I see myself doing nothing but that. “

Edward Barcello thought BYU was good for his son.

“I thought it would suit him very well. It is a very different environment than where he was. They are two different environments, “he said. “In Arizona there are many children who think they are ready (for the National Basketball Association). They go out on the weekend. At BYU there is not the same mentality. It is more about family and there are many players who are married and have children. As a parent you want your children in the best possible environment. “

Barcello merged almost seamlessly into BYU basketball culture and campus culture.

“It was great. Immediately when he arrived here, we came together as a team and he fitted in exactly,” Haws said. “He is interested in and we talked about religion and things like that. He is a religious man and he seems interested. It fits very well and it was nice to have it here. “

“He fits us perfectly and I think we also fit him. He is one of the best people I have met. He has a heart of gold,” Nixon said. “He is quickly becoming a best friend for almost everyone in become the team. It is such a huge blessing for us to have Alex. I also feel that it is a special opportunity for Alex to be with BYU, where there is so much support. That’s my husband. I really love Alex and he has been on the field enormously. He can have an even greater impact outside the field, be a friend and a great teammate for all of us. “

Part of Barcello’s value for BYU is his ability to influence a game in ways that don’t appear in the box score.

“He’s so good at transition. His decision making in transition has been flawless in the last few games – off-the-charts,” Pope said after last week’s win at Pepperdine, “… but the things he refuses to make better creating games for his teammates in transition, the pace that he is running now, all those things are really special.For people who know the game, it seems that his minutes are big minutes on the floor, I am really proud of him. ”

Edward Barcello is happy that his son got a second chance in his university career and gets the best out of it.

“I thank God for the opportunity. I believe he has the opportunity to achieve his goals, “he said. “I think he feels appreciated. This is a great opportunity for him. “

He enjoys this new start for Alex Barcello, which he knows will have lasting consequences.

“My experience here is incredible,” he said. “I came in August and since then my teammates and I have developed such close relationships and great friendships that I think they will last a lifetime. I am extremely blessed. “

