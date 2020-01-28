How Alayah returned to the bachelor with Peter Weber

We are used to many twists The Bachelor, but Alayah, this season’s controversial participant, managed to do something that had never happened before: return after being eliminated and not immediately kicked out again. We are still shocked at how she did it, so here is a full overview of Alayah’s return and what happened when she returned.

After last week’s drama, in which Victoria P. revealed that Alayah had asked her to hide their previous friendship during the show, Alayah was sent home during the rose ceremony, along with a few other women in the house. Apart from the issue of Victoria P., Alayah had made quite a few enemies in the house, accusing her of being fake and setting up an act for Peter and the cameras. That brings us to tonight, when Alayah crashed the evening portion of Peter’s group date with a bunch of remaining women. She immediately withdrew Peter from his conversation with Shiann to tell him about her previous friendship with Victoria P. – thereby revealing that they were actually closer than Victoria had initially suggested. Peter pulled both of them aside and tried to find out the truth of both and seemed particularly irritated with Victoria, with whom he had a lot of fun on the date.

However, the surprises don’t stop there. Instead of just accepting the information and moving on, Peter invited Alayah back to the house and even gave her the group date rose – although she was not at all on the group date. Even more dramatic: since Alayah is out of the market Bachelor education bubble since she left the house, she was able to bring in new information that the outside world knew but the other women didn’t: that Victoria F. has a history with Chase Rice, the country singer whose concert was the site of her recent one -Date with Peter. Although Victoria had told Peter, she had not told the other women.

“The internet knows everything,” Alayah warned ominously and suggested that she had had time to read all the blogs and social media posts that are often the first to break news when something is wrong with a participant. When Victoria F. heard of this, she accused Alayah of stirring up drama, but the damage was done and the other women had Victoria as well as they had done on Alayah.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger and left the fate of Alayah and Victoria F. in the air until next week. We will certainly wait to see how this all works out!