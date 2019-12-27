How AI helps unlock the secrets of Old Master and modernist paintings

Loading...

Enlarge / The restaurateurs of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage eliminate extralimitations and reveal the original altarpiece of "Adoration of the Mystic Lamb" by the Van Eyck brothers.

X-rays are a well-established tool to help analyze and restore valuable paintings, because their higher frequency means that they pass directly through the paintings without damaging them. X-ray images can reveal anything that has been painted on a canvas, or where the artist has altered his original vision. But the technique has its limitations, and that is where machine learning can be useful. This fall, two documents illustrated the use of artificial intelligence to solve specific problems in the analysis and conservation of art: one to reconstruct a base painting in greater detail and the other to facilitate the image of two-sided painted panels.

The old guitarist of Picasso is one of the best known works of the so-called "Blue Period" of the artist. Two decades ago, X-ray and infrared analyzes revealed that he had reused an older canvas (a common practice for artists with difficulties of the time). There was another painting underneath, of a seated woman, that coincided with a sketch that Picasso had included in a letter to a friend. But the X-ray and infrared images could not provide enough details to get an idea of ​​what the original painting really was, especially the choice of colors.

In an article published in the physics archive in September, Anthony Bourached and George Cann of University College London described how they used machine learning to reconstruct a full-color image of Picasso's original painting, specifically, a technique called neural-style transfer. , originally developed a few years ago by researchers from the University of Tübingen in Germany. By technology review:

Neural networks consist of layers that analyze an image at different scales. The first layer can recognize broad features such as borders, the next layer sees how these edges form simple shapes like circles, the next layer recognizes shape patterns, like two circles very close together, and another layer could label these pairs of circles as eyes. This type of network would be able to recognize the eyes in paintings in a wide variety of styles, from Leonardo da Vinci to Van Gogh and Picasso. In each case, the eyes form a similar pattern that the machine can distinguish.

The network can also be trained to recognize distinctive styles, differentiating between a Picasso and, for example, a Van Gogh painting, for example. It is also possible to reverse the process: give an image to the neural network and then superimpose a certain style.

That is what Bourached and Cann did with the x-ray image of the painting under The Old Guitarist. (They also applied the technique to another Picasso canvas, to reconstruct a base painting by the Spanish painter Santiago Rusinol.) It may or may not be how Picasso chose to paint it, but the process is still useful to gain a better understanding of the subjective human being. creativity. "Our method of combining original but hidden works of art, subjective human contributions and neuronal-style transfer helps broaden a vision of an artist's creative process," the authors wrote.

Illuminating a medieval masterpiece

AI techniques are also proving useful in art conservation efforts. The Ghent altarpiece, also known as the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, is a 15th century polyptych attributed to the brothers Hubert and Jan van Eyck, which is exhibited in the Cathedral of Saint Bavo in Belgium. Originally composed of 12 panels, the altarpiece has two "wings" of four panels each, painted on both sides. Those wings opened on church holidays so that parishioners could see inside four central panels. The upper internal register presents Christ the King, the Virgin Mary and John the Baptist, flanked by the outer panels representing the angels and the figures of Adam and Eve. The lower internal record shows John the Baptist and St. John the Evangelist, with a group of saints, sinners, clerics and soldiers in the middle.

The Ghent Museum of Fine Arts began to restore the altarpiece in October 2012, which allowed the public to see the process from behind a glass screen while the curators of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage worked on individual panels. The restoration also produced a series of high resolution images of the different panels, using different imaging techniques.

These images in turn formed the basis for an investigation into the application of AI analysis to the altarpiece images by researchers from Duke University, the National Gallery and University College London. The team reported on their work in a document for Science Advances. "They have one of the most famous paintings in the world and are willing to work with us," co-author Ingrid Daubechies of Duke University told Ars. "It's a great situation."

The fact that the side panels are painted on both sides posed a unique challenge for conventional X-ray analysis. X-rays penetrate so deeply that it can be difficult to determine what content is applied to which side of the panel, since "all images are superimposed or & # 39; combined & # 39; visibly", the authors wrote. Then, Daubechies and his colleagues developed a deep neural network algorithm to study mixed X-ray images that contain features of the front and back of the double-sided panels of the paint. They successfully applied their technique to the x-ray images of the Adam and Eve wing panels to deconstruct that data into two clear images, significantly improving the performance achieved by the previous methods.

While art conservationists have made good use of techniques derived from physics and chemistry, including the creation of valuable x-ray and infrared images, they have been slower to incorporate more modern image analysis methods. . And although image processing is a vital research area within the disciplines of electrical engineering and computer science, according to Daubechies, much of this work has not focused on the unique challenges related to art conservation. There are fewer images available compared to, for example, identification images of cats and dogs on Instagram. "His statistical inference cannot be the same because he has much less data," co-author Barak Sober told Ars.

According to Hélène Dubois, head of the conservation project of the Royal Institute of Cultural Heritage, the technique will provide useful information to assist in restoration efforts. "The structural weaknesses of wood and floor supports and paint layers could be diagnosed more precisely," he said. "These images will also help to understand the techniques of the Van Eyck brothers and the changes made in the course of the successive execution of this unique masterpiece.

So, could this new approach also be useful for examining subpainings, as in the case of Picasso's The Old Guitarist? "It's similar but different, because in the case of this double radiography of the double painted panel, we had access to high quality visible images on both sides," Daubechies told Ars. "When you want to find things under another painting, the problem is different, since you don't have access to the one hidden." That makes it a more difficult problem to solve, although given that the image that hidden painting requires much more sophisticated imaging techniques, AI would be working with more data.

"This approach demonstrates that artificial intelligence-oriented techniques, driven by deep learning, can be used to potentially solve the challenges that arise in art research," said UCL co-author Miguel Rodrigues. "We would like to see the impact that the development of similar AI-oriented approaches will have on our ability to reveal other hidden features in a painting, such as previous hidden designs."

DOI: Science Advances, 2019. 10.1126 / sciadv.aaw7416 (About DOI).