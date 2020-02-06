How AI helped improve Google Maps

Since its launch 15 years ago, Google Maps has evolved from a tool to help you find your destination to a destination in itself. To commemorate these 15 years, Google is updating Maps this week and shares the insight into how technologies such as AI have helped make Maps more useful and engaging.

“Major breakthroughs in AI have transformed our approach to map making, enabling us to bring high-quality maps and local information to more parts of the world faster,” wrote Jen Fitzpatrick, SVP of Google Maps, in a blog post published Thursday.

With the help of machine learning, for example, Google added as many buildings to Maps in 2019 as with all the techniques of the previous decade. The Google Maps team worked with his data operation team to manually trace the general building lines, Fitzpatrick explained. They then trained machine learning models to recognize the edges and shapes of buildings.

Machine learning has also helped Google identify areas where formal street signs and house numbers are missing by recognizing handwritten building numbers. In Lagos, Nigeria, for example, machine learning has helped Google add 20,000 street names, 50,000 addresses and 100,000 new businesses to Maps.

Google introduced Live View on Maps last year, covering your environment with augmented reality. Live View depends on machine learning, smartphone sensors and the real-world images of the Street View feature of Google Maps. The new feature helps you figure out which way to go when starting a walking route. Google plans to improve Live View in the coming months, starting with the ability to tell you how far you are from a specific place.

“With all these improvements, user growth is strong and the number of things people do with Google Maps continues to grow,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai earlier this week during Alphabet’s Q4 conference call.

Currently, more than 1 billion people worldwide use Google Maps, the company said Thursday. Google has mapped out more than 220 countries and surfaced information for around 200 million places and businesses.

Google has also made the tool more attractive and has encouraged people to contribute photos, as well as ratings and reviews. People now deliver more than 20 million pieces of content to Google Maps every day.

By making products such as Google Maps more useful and attractive, Google can offer more options for paid clicks – something it needs because it struggles with declining revenue per click.

Simultaneously with its 15th birthday, Google Maps gets an update for both Android and iOS. The app has five easily accessible tabs: Explore, Commuting, Saved, Contributions and Updates. The new Updates tab provides a feed of trending spots from local experts and publishers, as well as a way to chat directly with companies.