How Ad Tech Prepares for Third Party Cookies – Adweek

Google’s decision to be the latest browser to clear the cookie has prompted industry groups to collect the pieces.

The IAB Tech Lab, the research and development department of the IAB, wants to lead a broad coalition of interests that can reach a consensus on how to continue online advertising. The trade organization is planning to announce how the industry will evolve in terms of targeting at this year’s IAB annual executive meeting, which is set to be knowledgeable but not allowed to speak publicly, from February 9-11 Online Ads will stop following Google’s announcement to end support for third-party ads in its market-leading Chrome browser.

Only a few details are currently clear, although sources suggest that Google is “working” with the trade organization that has set up a working group to investigate media trading in the open marketplace without cookies. One proposal that is currently under review addresses the idea of ​​using a recently introduced shared data taxonomy and first-party data from publishers where a user registers an ID such as an email address to help advertisers target audience types to reach.

Advertisers can then find their desired audience by bidding against a relevant audience ID created using this verified data as opposed to a cookie, the working theory being that it can be used across all browsers.

According to Joe Root, CEO of Permutive, a company that helps publishers manage their data better, this way of targeting people online is less of a risk to Internet users’ personal information because the ID is less permanent than a cookie. “The cookie was the currency of the Internet, but now the publisher’s first-party data is being used,” he added.

Google’s decision to support cookies in its Chrome web browser corresponds to that of Apple’s Safari web browser, which has been introducing its intelligent tracking prevention software since 2017.

Andrew Casale, CEO of Sell-Side Programmatic Outfit Index Exchange, said publishers haven’t seen a recovery in their CPMs, and believes that online media trading will focus on publishers’ first-party data as such method less personal information exchanged between (comparatively) anonymous ad tech players.

“What we will see is a call for solutions that include user-controlled authentication,” said Casale. “An attempt may also be made to get users to log in to a browser.”

All sources agreed that the expiry of cookies will strengthen the hand of the industry’s walled gardens, as the way they collect data ensures data compliance. Ana Milicevic, co-founder and director of the consulting firm Sparrow Advisers, said publishers needed to have a common taxonomy, as otherwise they would lose advertising costs for such walled gardens faster and faster.

“Walled Gardens offer the scalability that marketers expect from the data they want,” she said. “How do you as a buyer rate Publisher A’s data from Publisher B’s?”

Matt Keizer, CEO of ad tech company LiveIntent, added: “If publishers and advertisers are ready to work with their first-party data to connect it to the ecosystem, they can finally triopolize against the defend and her Control your own destiny (by not having to rely on your monetization ad stacks). “

“It is the first-time data provider that decides whether to share who sits nicely,” he continued.

The system is likely to experience a major shock in the next two years, because even if the industry successfully tries to reach a consensus on media trading, some fear that a significant proportion of independent ad tech companies could go off-road.

