Dogs that terrorize mail carriers is a stereotype that most people recognize. But a United Parcel Service driver in West Virginia is using the power of social media to prove that the old cliché is wrong.

Meeting dogs on your route is your favorite part of the job. "Dogs are the best," said Sean "Dawgzilla" McCarren. "They are unconditional."

McCarren manages the Facebook and Instagram account @UPSDogs, which adds photos of UPS drivers from around the world with their favorite furry friends on their routes.

While finishing college and studying to become an elementary school teacher, McCarren began working part-time for UPS in 2002. Seventeen years later, he is still with UPS, but he never imagined that he would also be an unofficial social media manager at part time. .

Five years ago, he said it was a place to put all the pictures of dogs he had been collecting on his phone. But he said it really exploded when BuzzFeed News posted about the account in 2017. He said that in a span of two months, the account went from 25,000 likes on Facebook to more than 1 million.

Now, the Facebook page has more than 1.4 million likes and the Instagram account has 491,000 followers.

He estimates that the Gmail account that McCarren created to receive photo shipments receives between 20 and 30 emails per day, and that does not include people who upload photos directly to Facebook. He said he received emails from everywhere, from California to Tennessee, from Germany to Afghanistan.

To deal with the volume, he receives help from his colleague Donna, who works at the UPS branch in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He said that in order not to overload the page, he already has publications scheduled for February. McCarren tries to publish each presentation, but has some rules.

"I will not publish children unless approved by a family member, I will not publish anything that is not professional-looking and I do not publish advertising or promotional material," he said. "It's more about dogs and drivers. It's not political. It's a pure page, and we don't publish anything negative."

While the group is not directly affiliated with UPS, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that it fully supports the spirit of the group. "Yes, we know that site," a spokesman told BuzzFeed News. "It's a good example of the relationships that our employees establish with their customers, two or four legs!"

I chatted with McCarren when he was on his route delivering packages, unable to stop even for a few minutes during the Christmas fever, which he said he had seen grow every year. Our conversation was dotted with his beeps scanning packages, the knock of doors and occasional interruptions while talking to his delivery partner.

UPS said in October that it planned to add 100,000 temporary workers for the holidays, as the volume was expected to increase 5% year-over-year during the high season, which ranges from Thanksgiving until the end of December.

But when I asked him what was most important to him on his route, his answer was simple.

"You never run out of goodies," he said. "That is a ruler".

