How a saint rocker turned CEO of the last days seeks the harmony of gospel in music and life

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – The already broad smile of the world business leader / guitarist / drummer of The Last Days Saint Kevin extends a little further, recalling the first time he met the Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

“Ringo comes up to me and hugs me. He looks me straight in the eye and asks me how I’m doing. He connected with me. I’m probably standing in front of one of the most famous people in the history of the world … and he made me feel important. “

The one-on-one moment with the Fab Four icon offered a moment of immediate understanding:

“The real measure of a person is the way they treat people who cannot do anything for them,” he said. “And at that time, Ringo made me feel that I was counting.”

Now quickly jump to an unexpected email he received just a few days ago from a woman who works as a distributor for USANA, a nutritional supplement company. The guest is the CEO of the organization.

The office of USANA CEO Kevin Guest in West Valley City, Utah includes a photo commemorating his performance at the Grand Ole Opry and a sculpture of the young Joseph Smith seeking wisdom in the scriptures. Credit: Jason Swensen

The woman, who is not a Latter-day Saint, wrote that she had watched Guest from a distance and appreciated his integrity, faith, leadership and example.

“I have never met you in person,” said the email, “but I admire you and want to thank you.”

Once again, Guest has had a moment of reflection: you are always watched – and you will make a difference in the life of another, for better or for worse.

The silver haired guest could rightly be called a man of the Latter-day Renaissance.

In addition to overseeing a global health and wellness company, he played on his bass guitar at the Grand Ole Opry; was interviewed on Chinese television by an audience of tens of millions of viewers; supported several of his musical heroes, including Eddie Money and Tommy Shaw of Styx; interviewed rockers like Gene Simmons from Kiss; held the Hope diamond in his palm; and shared with Dr. Oz his beliefs rooted in the Gospel to live a life in harmony.

Kevin Guest was elated by the kindness shown by his drum idol, The Beatles’ Ringo Starr. Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Guest

He is also a husband (to his wife, Lori), a father of four, a grandfather, a returning missionary (Netherlands), a proud BYU graduate, a former bishop, and a temple patron.

Not bad for a drumming kid from Kalispell, Montana.

The guest’s extensive travels and experiences allow him to interact with the legions. Some, like Ringo or Dr. Oz, are celebrities. Most are regular people. Many of the people he meets are happy. Others are dissatisfied and lost.

But at every concert or board meeting or church meeting, Guest remains an avid observer and learner. Always vigilant, he gained clarity on what defines success.

And, like a guitarist who constantly searches for that perfect sound, Guest seeks harmony on a daily basis in a life fueled by the principles of gospel.

A life lived harmoniously, he learned, is a life lived successfully.

Being a Latter-day Saint brings joy

The guest was never shy about joining the Church.

Visit his office and you will find a framed guitar signed by each member of the Eagles group a few steps from the sculptures of young Joseph Smith studying the Bible and the Prophet Joseph seated on a horse next to his brother Hyrum.

His identity does not change for his audience.

“I can’t think of a single time in my life – whether behind the scenes of one of the biggest rock bands in the world or in Washington, DC, presenting to a congressman – where it has been a responsibility for me to represent that I am a man of faith. “

Kevin Guest’s full-time missionary service in the Netherlands helped him prepare for a career in world trade. Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Guest

In fact, he always felt “some respect”, even from those who may not have positive feelings for organized religion. He lets people know he is praying. He lets people know that prayers are answered.

“Kevin has an incredible love for the gospel and can communicate it to the people around him,” said his priesthood leader, Bishop Scott Newman of Harvest Park 2nd Ward, Riverton Utah Harvest Park Stake.

The client quickly adds that he is not a perfect man. He made mistakes. He has challenges.

“But I believe I repented and used the Atonement (of Jesus Christ). I am in a position where I have been forgiven and I have learned from my mistakes. “

Living a life in harmony

Always a musician, Guest uses the principles of music to teach life lessons that serve him well in business and in his church and family duties.

Music, he explained, is a compilation of sound waves. When the sound waves are congruent, they create a harmonious tone. When they are incongruous, they create dissonance.

“What comes from the Savior is harmonious. What comes from the opponent is dissonant. “

The basic identity as a son or daughter of God is complemented by several other identities: father, mother, musician, businessman, athlete, Latter-day Saint. To all of these identities are added fundamental values ​​that dictate decisions.

“Once we are clear about these values, the decision-making process becomes easier. We can execute them. And that execution can bring a harmonious life because we all have the light of Christ.”

USANA CEO Kevin Guest shares his guitar skills at a recent corporate convention. Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Guest

The guest said that he tries to make sure that his decisions are informed by prayer, his “fundamental pivot point.”

Harmony, he added, occurs when people “fail forward” instead of backing off by following bad choices.

“Failure is part of the plan of salvation because we are here to learn and grow by faith and experience,” he said. “Failure means learning from these mistakes and bad decisions we made, rather than repeating them and taking the wrong road.”

Guest is comfortable speaking and writing about their own anxiety fights and the importance of taking care of their mental health. Despite his successes, he still experiences episodes of “negative inner speech”.

“I work to increase my faith and focus more on my faith and on the Savior and Heavenly Father rather than focusing on the problems or problems to be resolved.”

Miracles in motion

The guests marvel at the paths that his life has followed. It was not what he would have predicted when he was a boy when he showed up for his first piano lesson and instead chose to hammer a set of drums nearby.

“But I firmly believe it is not about me. The Lord has a plan, and it is my job to fill my place in this plan where He wants me to serve.”

Lori Guest was a source of stability and strength during her more than 30-year marriage to Latter-day Saints businessman Kevin Guest. Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Guest

Personal relationships can be miracles of eternal value. Guest is grateful for the dedicated and hardworking parents, Francis and Venus Guest, who were quiet examples of harmonious living. His marriage of more than 30 years with his wife, Lori, anchors it in the often volatile life of a businessman and a musician.

Bishop Newman remembers the personal relationships that Guest had with parish priests when Guest was recently a college counselor.

“He is great in the way he serves the people around him,” said the bishop.

When Guest spoke to Church News, he had just returned from Atah from Asia. He was traveling the next day to Korea. But no matter where he greets each new day, he chooses to be a believer, faithful and hopeful.

“It is because of my spiritual beliefs that I do a lot of what I do. I am able to survive difficult times knowing that if I do my part, things will get better. “