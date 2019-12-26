How a partnership between The Hepworth Wakefield and the Alzheimer Society is helping people with dementia and their caregivers access art

Loading...

A partnership between the Alzheimer Society and the Hepworth Gallery helps people with dementia and their caregivers to enjoy the arts together. Laura Reid reporting.

When Natalie Casson started attending an art session on dementia with her parents, it was the first time that her father was in a room with other caregivers.

One of the sessions on dementia at Hepworth Wakefield.

"I remember that a lady with her husband said that he had been very stubborn this morning, he would not wash and shower and my father realized, oh yes, it happens to other people. This is not the case that everyone talks about problems but they are there if you want to talk to someone. "

Natalie, whose mother Sara Hale has dementia, has been participating for several months in the Creative Cafe workshops of the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.

Artist-led sessions invite people with dementia, their caregivers, friends and family to "speak, create and imagine" by participating together in creative activities, inspired by exhibitions and the art collection of the gallery.

Neil Courtman of the Alzheimer Society.

For Natalie, it's a real family affair. She usually attends the monthly session with her mother, a former journalist diagnosed eight years ago at the age of 59, as well as her father and 18-month-old niece.

"He is the only dad in the group, as the primary caregiver, will come to this dementia group … Being in an inclusive community, with help there if we need it and where dad can talk to someone else if he needs to, even just with other people going through a similar thing is comforting.

"My father will go to nothing else. He is adamant: he will not go to a support group and he does not want to complain about mom or see people moping. Here, the emphasis is on art, on a structured activity. "

A typical session may include circle games, movement activities, songs and a chance to create works of art, as well as an overview of some of the gallery's current collections.

"There are a lot of things that happen physiologically when people are engaged and having fun," says Bryony Pritchard, one of the artists who runs the sessions, with support from Society volunteers. Alzheimer.

"Lots of happy hormones are released. People may not have a memory of what they did or why they did it, but that feeling of being happy, which has positive effects on the strengthening immunity, improving sleep, improving appetite. All of these biological benefits happen when we come together and connect with other people.

"My favorite thing is when you hear a caregiver say" I never thought she could do this "or" I thought it was no longer possible ". I like it when there are surprises because the caregivers are in trouble and being able to have this moment of hindsight and to be surprised by loved ones is really nice and only raises them.

"It may be the only time in their week that they see their loved ones in a really positive way. It is really difficult to become a caregiver, it can really affect mental health, so I am very proud of these sessions because they give everyone the opportunity to try something new and to 39; explore something different together.

“All the activities consist of doing together and making sure that the caregivers can also do something. It’s not about facilitating the creativity of their loved ones, it’s about allowing everyone to win. "

The sessions, which started in April, are part of The Hepworth's work with the Alzheimer Society to create a gallery more suited to people with dementia. The partnership started about 18 months ago, when The Hepworth got a grant to hire caregivers of people with dementia in the art, as Nicola Freeman, its director of art, explains. learning and engagement.

"The learning team here spends a lot of time in communities and talking to people. What emerged was an obvious need for support for caregivers. They have a very difficult job and it sometimes goes under the radar. It was identified that we could potentially do something to help. "

During initial discussions, it was suggested that caregivers may be reluctant to come without their loved one or may find it difficult to take time. And so the idea quickly grew to become more inclusive – sessions not only for caregivers, but also for people with dementia.

They are open to people across West Yorkshire. Some come every month, others come in and go out but up to eight families attend each time.

"We love it," says Natalie, who lives in Emley. "It is so welcoming. I particularly find that you can just relax a bit. "Turning to her mother, she adds," It doesn't matter if you argue, don't you?

"It is really cruel, my mother being a journalist, to have lost communication soon enough. His spelling has started to go – you want to communicate isn't it? But that doesn't always make sense.

"But everyone here smiles at her and talks to her and it doesn't matter if it makes no sense what she says in return.

"Often, if you're on the go, it's something that worries you, people don't understand … I still like the gallery and this group feels really creative and accepting."

The partnership goes beyond the sessions. The Hepworth has now developed memory boxes for use in the gallery, researched how to present information about the exhibits in a more playful and tactile way, and conducted creative consultations with caregivers on what they need and how it can be better. support them and their loved ones.

"It is so important that we are inclusive as a gallery," says Nicola. "We are truly passionate about making sure we welcome and understand the needs of our audience."

The new gallery garden has been designed to be accessible to everyone to experience art and nature and its front staff have received training on dementia, which Neil Courtman, director of the Alzheimer Society services in Wakefield, considers it particularly important.

"It can help people feel confident that when they walk through the doors, someone has a better understanding of what their needs might be or what the needs of the person they might be might be." occupy and this is likely to help them feel that it is a welcoming place. "

"If you have a resource here that is not accessible, then you have a whole section of the community that, in a sense, is excluded from the experiences that others may have," he adds. .

"But also, there is starting to be more and more evidence on how certain types of interaction, including the arts, are beneficial for well-being – for everyone, but especially on long-term conditions. "

The key for both partners is to make the gallery as accessible as possible to people with dementia and their families.

"It is as if it is theirs and that is the whole problem," says Neil. "It's about making them feel as much at home and accessible and belong to them as anyone else."

To find social and support groups that support dementia in Yorkshire, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk