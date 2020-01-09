How a new tomato variety could change urban agriculture and cultivation

Loading...

Dive overview:

Gene-processed tomato plants that can be grown in small areas and possibly even in space have been developed by scientists from a New York-based Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory research facility, according to a release.

These new “urban agricultural tomatoes” grow in compact clusters rather than on long vines and can be harvested in a shorter period. They can be converted into converted storage containers and other area-restricted locations.

Zachary Lippman, a professor of genetics in the lab, said in the release that this research shows that tomatoes and other crops can be produced in new ways without tearing land and causing fertilizer drainage to rivers and streams. “Here’s an additional approach to helping people, locally and with a reduced carbon footprint,” he said.

Dive Insight:

The new tomato plants are made with the CRISPR tool for processing genes, where two genes have been changed that control reproductive growth and plant size. Lippman and his research team discovered that some genes could only be modified to a certain extent before taste or yield would be compromised, so they found a third gene that controls stem length and processes it – resulting in shorter stems, more compact plants and good taste.

The technique, discussed in an article in December in the journal Natural Biotechnology, could be used on other fruits such as kiwi, Lippman said. He and his colleagues have also used CRISPR gene processing to try to increase the commercialization potential of the wild ground cherry.

Because these new tomato plants can be grown almost everywhere, they can change the way in which companies acquire and produce certain vegetable and fruit crops. Some growers may decide to go beyond traditional farming methods and try indoors, which can lead to higher yields, lower production and distribution costs and fresher products. Many urban farms currently produce mainly lettuce and other leafy green vegetables, so this approach to gene processing could expand the crop repertoire for vertical farming and urban farming.

Regenerative agriculture – using more sustainable methods to reduce negative effects on land and other natural resources – is also gaining momentum among food producers as consumers seek greener products with traceable origins that are easier on the planet. The sale of such items can get a boost as a result.

In the case of tomatoes, gene-processed tomatoes can help reduce American dependence on Mexican imports, which includes around half of the products sold here. However, some consumers may not want to buy fresh products created by genetic modification, so that could be a marketing challenge in the future. However, emerging consumer groups, including millennials and Generation Z, have shown greater acceptance of food technology than those who are older.

There are already many genetically processed foods on the market. Other products derived from the technology include so-called “jointless” tomatoes without a stalk to prick holes in mechanically harvested fruit, bananas that are mold-resistant, and higher yield maize, soy and wheat. Idaho’s J.R. Simplot Co. and its business and academic partners are also currently using CRISPR to limit waste in potatoes, avocados and strawberries due to poor storage or shelf life.

In addition to gene processing, additional techniques are used to produce new tomato varieties. Cornell University Phillip Griffiths has produced highly productive snack-sized tomatoes that are organic and sustainable through crossbreeding. The Galaxy Suite tomato varieties from Griffiths – with names inspired by astronomy, including Starlight, Sungrazer and Supernova – may appear in stores soon and may continue to shake the aisles of the products in the future.