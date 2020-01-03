How a NASCAR fan got sponsors to buy him a Tesla Model 3 with a tribute from Dale Earnhardt

Loading...

Photos: Dylan Sinnott. Used with permission.

In the years since his death on the Daytona 500 of 2001, Dale Earnhardt Sr. has probably become the most respected driver in American races. The Intimidator inspired a generation of NASCAR fans, and people continue to pay tribute by throwing their livery on all kinds of things, including this Tesla Model 3.

The shipwreck of Earnhardt Sr. brought about a revolution in racing safety, but beyond that, it also inspired millions of people and even became a meme: Raise hell and praise Dale! Slate states that Mr. Meme's status raised him to holiness among enthusiasts.

And that's how we got here, with the Tesla "Model 3 for Dale", a play about the joke and the "three for Dale" hashtag.

The car is a project of Dylan Sinnott, a self-styled "washed player," who said he was looking for something that inspired people, something that would be "different" when considering his next project car, and landed on the GM Goodwrench Tesla. Since this is a Tesla on the Internet, there is an announcement video for the project:

Sinnott, a 27-year-old graduate in computer science and marketing who lives in the "shadow of the Speedway" in Charlotte, North Carolina, wanted a marketing project to focus on as a change of pace from his usual consulting jobs. from IT, he told Jalopnik. One day, his girlfriend mentioned Model 3 during dinner, and instinctively joked "three for Dale?". He says the bulb clicked immediately with Tesla Model 3.

"I thought, & # 39; I could probably get the car for free if I get enough sponsors, if I do it in the NASCAR style & # 39; in the car (from Dale Sr.) at that time, I would have between 20 and 40 sponsors, and Realistically, I could probably get it, ”Sinnott told Jalopnik.

“I created a document and cost everything. Obviously I had to go with the maximum specification, trying to be fast. I mapped the cost projections, how much the taxes and fees, wheels and tires, wrapping, dyeing, ceramic coating and all that cost. The number we reached after all that was $ 73,590, ”Sinnott told me by phone.

“So, I calculated how much sponsorship would be needed and decided to sell different regions of the car. I was trying to make sure I wasn't using copyrighted logos because I didn't want to be sued, obviously. "

Sinnott and his friends who helped him with the project wanted to start on January 1, “so I had to work with Tesla on that. At the end of the day, some of the companies overpaid. Tesla: I don't know if they offered me a discount illegally or wrote a part of it, but my total ended up being between 10 and 15 thousand dollars less expensive than initially assumed, "said Sinnott.

He claims that he waited until he had 100 percent of the sponsorship money to make his presentation a little more serious, since he could buy the car in cash. He explained the idea to the Tesla sales team at his local store in Charlotte, and was worried about obtaining a Model 3 Performance model by the end of the year.

Due to the rush, Tesla managed to organize the delivery of a "stealth" Performance model, which is mechanically the same as a normal Performance Model 3 but without the performance tires and without chrome pedals. "I didn't want performance tires anyway, because I didn't want low profile tires because I thought it would look funny," Sinnott told me. (Wise choice.)

Sinnott says the extra money from some of the sponsors opened free spaces, which allowed him to obtain permission from other companies to fill in the spaces with their logos to try to match the original car as close as possible, even if the companies do not They were paid. He says they consulted with the paying sponsors to make sure that was good, and that everything worked.

He received the Tesla on December 3 and returned it from the wrapping shop, before December 19. So far, he has only driven about 1,000 miles on it. He also wrapped the interior black molding of the piano with a metal cover to "avoid fingerprints," but otherwise he plans to keep the car as stored as possible.

A budget sheet that Sinnot showed to Jalopnik described the value and status of each individual sponsor. Sunsational Tint in Charlotte, North Carolina, confirmed the agreement with Sinnot, and Jalopnik also contacted Bojangles, Cookout and 3M for confirmation, but they have not yet received a response.

I pressed him with the irony of a GM livery in a Tesla, since Chevy has his own EV and Tesla doesn't run in NASCAR. “I think GM's livery is ironic to some extent. When I think of NASCAR, I think of loud, nasty and fast cars, but then, when I think of Tesla, I think they are the exact opposite of being "intimidating," which is fun, "he said.

“But when I scoffed, it looked great. I think it's something that NASCAR would find great, and that Tesla would find great. I think it also closes the gap between those two audiences. "

“For me, as a NASCAR fan, it has been difficult in recent years. I think rallycross, F1, Forumla E, are getting more exciting, where unfortunately I think NASCAR is becoming less exciting. ” Sinnott is accepting the recently announced NASCAR hybrid plans, but also thinks they should go ahead and push for total electricity by naming Tesla and Ford, with the new Mach-E, as two American companies that he would like to see in the race.

"One thing that the South does really well is to be patriotic, and oddly enough, I feel that Tesla is one of those companies where people don't recognize that it is an American company like GM and Ford."

Sinnott concluded our call in the hope that the Model 3 For Dale project will inspire other people to be creative with their project cars. If there is something they want to do, he wants to show them that many companies are willing to help if they can find a way to do it right. While he is not making a descriptive guide on how to do exactly what he did, he does want to show people that it never hurts to ask.

Sinnott has plans to take the car to major local events in North Carolina and hit the drag track with it. He is also trying to work with NASCAR to show his Tesla on the 500 Daytona Miles this year, and has plans for more trips and more videos later in the year, so stay tuned.

You can follow Sinnot on Reddit and Twitter, and the video on YouTube's Strange Garage channel should appear next week that will go into more detail on how it raised car sponsors.

. (tagsToTranslate) dale earnhardt (t) Dale Earnhardt Jr (t) Tesla Model 3 (t) Custom cars (t) Libreas (t) Jalopnik