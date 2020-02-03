How a man from Utah takes away the fear of cancer surgery with facial prostheses

Your face is more than a collection of functions. Faces create expressions, help us speak, define what we look like and can show the outer appearance of who we are.

Certain forms of cancer, such as melanomas, sarcomas, and head and neck tumors, may appear on or near a patient’s face. Surgery to remove tumors in these areas can be very complex and the surgeons of the Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah perform the largest number of these advanced procedures in the region.

Sometimes surgeons have to remove part of the face, such as a nose or ear, to save a life. For these patients, the HCI care team works not only to provide a cure, but also to provide the best possible results so that patients can resume their lives.

HCI patient Kay Gilgen had his ear removed after melanoma was diagnosed at the age of 82.

“Before I had the surgery, I asked:” What should I do now? Walk around for the rest of my life? “

In response to this question, Kay was referred to HCI anaplastologist Paul Tanner. Tanner makes facial prostheses – hand-sculpted and hand-painted artificial parts of the face. HCI is one of the few hospitals in the country that has an anaplastologist and prosthesis lab on site, making it easy for patients and their healthcare team to meet Tanner.

John Hyngstrom, MD, HCI melanoma surgeon and associate professor of surgery, says: “It is very unique to have an agent like facial prostheses on site. Paul is very accessible. He can meet patients to show them different before and after examples and explain the entire process. I have seen how working with Paul can turn something that can feel a scary operation into something that is much more manageable. “

Tanner works with the patient and their surgeon to explain all options and help determine the best plan for the future. “We work as a team – me, my patients, their surgeon and other healthcare professionals. Our roles are completely different, but our goal is to give the patient the feeling that he can continue life after cancer. “

An ear, eye or nose can be made in any color and shape to look like it belongs to the patient.

“I spend many hours, many days on each prosthesis,” says Tanner. “If I bring it to the patient and it doesn’t look good, I’ll start again. Every little detail is dyed in the prosthesis to match the skin and functions of the patient. Your ear, your nose, your eye – they are as unique as your fingerprint. “

Patients can live their lives without having to worry about their prosthesis coming off while swimming, exercising or sleeping.

“I wore my ear for a whole week while in Hawaii. I was afraid it would come loose, but it got stuck there,” Kay says.

Tanner says the most satisfying thing to him after helping a patient is “that they can go to the store or restaurant after getting their prosthesis and not that people stare at them – to feel them whole again.”

Kay would agree.

“You can’t say I have an artificial ear unless you look really good,” he says. “If you get a prosthesis, you look like yourself again.”