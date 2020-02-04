How a grumpy childhood moment shaped Sister Cordon’s understanding of prayer

As she prayed for the students and faculty of Brigham Young University, Sister Bonnie H. Cordon felt a divinely granted awareness of their needs.

“I got a small glimpse of the deep loneliness that some of you are experiencing,” said the Young Women President during the devotion at the Marriott Center on campus on Tuesday, February 4. “I felt a great expectation to start a new adventure with yours. And I became aware of the fear of those who carry burdens or who are in transition.”

These insights taught her of God’s intimate knowledge of and love for each individual: “He cares about you in a way that human language cannot adequately express,” she said.

The universal human desire for connection with the divine and others, Sister Cordon added, is what led young Joseph Smith to kneel and pray, seeking answers, comfort and guidance from God. His solution to his desire is the same for everyone, she said, “Ask of God.”

She consistently went to Heavenly Father in prayer and added, “Help us to see ourselves and Him in a clearer light.”

Prayer is a guide

Sister Cordon outlined the pattern of prayer taught by Jesus Christ that, in her view, aligns the will of the child with that of the Father.

She said that “recently, when I spoke the familiar words to speak to Heavenly Father in prayer, I was overwhelmed by a sense of awe. I paused and thought, “Who am I to speak to God?” But almost immediately an innate acquaintance became inflamed again – he is my father and I am his daughter. “

Sister Cordon realized that God wants to make as much contact with her as she wants to communicate with him.

Devotional attendees listen to the Young Women general president Sister Bonnie H. Cordon at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University on February 4, 2020. Credit: Alyssa Lyman, BYU photo

She made a connection with Heavenly Father and said: the next step of prayer is to thank. “There is a power that comes when we are generous with our gratitude,” she added, sharing a childhood memory to explain.

When she was 4 years old, Sister Cordon was asked to bless her family’s dinner. She kept an eye out during prayer to make sure she had not forgotten to bless food or family members.

“I prayed for the mashed potatoes, the meat, the corn; then I prayed for Mom, Dad, Linda, and Glenn, “Sister Cordon said. When she was about to finish her prayer, her mother whispered in her ear and reminded her to bless her brother Rodney.

“With the full wrath of a 4-year-old,” Sister Cordon said, she answered, “No, and you know why!”

Although she cannot remember why she was angry with her brother, this memory has taught Sister Cordon about the value of expressing gratitude, even if she is angry or hurt. “What if we give thanks for those situations that bring us frustration, sadness or even fear?” She asked. “Can we open our heart and thank for a trial while we are still experiencing it?”

Sister Cordon sincerely thanks God in difficult times and “enables him to help us view our trials and ourselves in a different way. Thanking him, instead of asking for something to be taken away, helps us to accept his unremitting efforts to shape us into who we should become. “

After giving thanks, a prayer usually includes requests for specific blessings. “The purpose of our prayers must be to obtain blessings for ourselves and for others that God would like to give according to His will and timing,” Sister Cordon said.

She recently spoke with a BYU student who admitted that she was struggling with her statistics course. Sister Cordon answered, “You know, God is really good at statistics.”

In contrast to Google, Sister Cordon said, “Prayer may not give you more than 34 million results on one subject, but prayer can bless you with a clear mind and faster understanding.”

Sister Cordon also acknowledged the perceived challenges of prayer: “Some of you may think,” I have prayed and keep praying, but the Lord does not answer. ”

She too has questions and concerns that she repeatedly prays for. “There is a reason why prayer is referred to as” a form of work, “she added.” At one point we are all waiting for the Lord. “

Making a prayer in the name of Jesus Christ means acknowledging his role in someone’s life, Sister Cordon said, and it “places our gratitude and questions in the context of the divine plan of happiness,” of which He is the center.

She then paused and asked the audience to think about what they had received the previous week when they asked God in prayer, and encouraged them to write down their answers after a few moments of silence.

Prayer is a source of comfort

If something is important to his child, it is also important to Heavenly Father, Sister Cordon said before telling a story about her daughter-in-law, Hana.

When Hana was serving a mission in the United States, she was transferred to an area where members invited the missionaries to dinner four to five times a week. The first night she was excited to be treated to pizza for dinner. The next night another family served them pizza.

After two weeks of eating pizza, Hana began to fear dinner appointments and prayed to Heavenly Father for a meal with fresh vegetables.

To her surprise, the next dinner they had was full of vegetables. She thanked Heavenly Father for the answer to prayer and then asked him if they could get curry and rice the next night. Her prayer was answered again.

After a week of praying for specific meals and receiving exactly what she asked for every time, Hana said she prayed and “her heart felt light, untaxed, and grateful for such a perceptive and loving Father in heaven.”

In December 2016, Sister Cordon said, “Life sent me a hurricane of sorrow.” During a family vacation to a Disney theme park, her eldest grandson, the 2 ½ year old Derek, stopped in the middle of the night.

Sister Cordon stayed with the family at the hotel while Derek’s parents rushed to the hospital. She knelt and prayed that he would recover so that he could continue to enjoy their journey.

Instead, she received a shocking reply: “While I was praying, the Spirit impressed my thoughts softly and unmistakably:” Little Derek has returned to heaven. “

Although she did not expect that response from the Spirit, Sister Cordon knew it was true. In the midst of her grief, she felt the “peace of God beyond all understanding.”

“I still have a hole in my heart for little Derek, and I want to see him again, but until then I get comfort in the Lord and I keep moving forward, building on the certain foundation of our Savior Jesus Christ,” said.

No matter what trials come in this life, Sister Cordon added, God knows every individual and offers comfort, blessings, and peace.

Prayer is a promised stay

“With promised guidance and proven comfort, you would think we would constantly ask God,” Sister Cordon commented. Yet it is easy to stop praying and grow a once close relationship with God at a distance.

The brother of Jared in the Book of Mormon often went to God in prayer and asked him to spare the language of his people and then asked for advice on where to go. However, after they reached the coast, they stayed there for four years and Jared’s brother abandoned his dedication to prayer.

The Book of Mormon reads: “For three hours the Lord spoke to the brother of Jared and castled him because he reminded him not to call on the name of the Lord” (Ether 2:14).

Based on the example of this report, Sister Cordon shared President Russell M. Nelson’s advice to someone who felt alienated from God: “Understand that in the absence of experiences with God one can doubt the existence of God. So put yourself in a position to start experiences with Him. Humble yourself. Pray to have eyes to see God’s hand in your life and in the world around you. Ask Him to tell you if He is really there – if He knows you. Ask Him what He thinks about you. And then listen. “

The story of Jared’s brother is hopeful because he chose to repent and be led again by the Lord, Sister Cordon added.

“Heavenly Father and our Savior, Jesus Christ, love us,” she said. “Even if we have spent four years on the coast and have never been called home, they are there, ready and waiting to bless us.

“How would our relationship with our Father change if the passion and sincerity of our prayers did not diminish after the crisis ended? Can you imagine the truths that we will discover and the miracles that we will achieve if we choose to “always pray” with the same fervor that we advocate when we are in need? “

Intentional, sincere prayer is an invaluable blessing, Sister Cordon testified, inviting students to “allow it to be your comfort, guide, and residence.”

Seth Abrams, a BYU student from Spokane, Washington, said Sister Cordon’s message “gave him the courage to ask” for the blessings that God wants to give. “I have learned that I really need to figure out what to ask for,” he said, adding that he also wants to introduce more gratitude into his prayers.

“I liked how she gave both examples to get exactly what you want when you want it and not get what you want, but still OK with it,” said Allison Dunn, a Connecticut student.

Cheyanne Green, an Iowa student, said the devotional hit her because she recently felt she hadn’t received the answers to the prayer she wanted. Sister Cordon’s message that “prayer is considered work” and that a meaningful relationship with God requires constant effort has helped her to better understand the purpose of prayer.

“She has renewed my hope,” said Green about Sister Cordon.