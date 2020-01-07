How a daughter won honorary burials for prisoners of war, MOH winners won

Loading...

Army Pfc. Robert Fletcher resumed his life in Ann Arbor after the Korean War. He had survived almost three years of extreme hunger, freezing temperatures, and psychological abuse as a prisoner of war in Camp No. 5 on the banks of the Yalu River, which separates China and North Korea.

At home, Fletcher’s harrowing experience was evident in a variety of health problems and severe PTSD that occurred daily until he died at the age of 85. And so his family was shocked to learn that he didn’t get full military honors when he needed to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in 2018.

Fletcher was allowed to be buried in the famous military cemetery because he was a former prisoner of war, but his rank was not qualified for a horse-drawn caisson, an escort procession, and a chapel. These honors were reserved for officers and soldiers who were killed in action.

It felt like a “huge slap in the face and kick in the teeth” to his daughter, Kanda Fletcher. Her family had long believed that her father had earned full military honors. He and his comrades would be close to dying for their country. Fletcher returned from the Korean War and weighed 90 pounds less than when he was recruited as a healthy 17 year old.

“I know what my father went through,” said Kanda Fletcher, 55, who lives on her family’s farm in Ann Arbor. “I saw it every day.”

The daughter ran a 20-month campaign to convince Congress to change the policy. This led to a recent change that may affect thousands of veterans across the country.

All former prisoners of war and medals of honor, regardless of their rank, can now receive full military burial certificates in Arlington. The measure was included in the National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Donald Trump on December 20.

“I couldn’t be happier. It’s just incredible,” said Kanda Fletcher last week with a big smile on her face. “Will my father benefit? No, because we cannot go back to bury him completely, but I know that my father is now at peace on this particular matter.”

POW experience



Robert Fletcher dropped out of high school in Ypsilanti shortly before graduation, in order to join the army in May 1950. He joined the 24th Infantry Regiment, a unit of black soldiers and mostly white officers.

The Buffalo Soldiers fought on the Korean peninsula until November 1950 when they ran out of food and ammunition and were captured by North Koreans and later handed over to the Chinese. Fletcher remained a prisoner of war until August 1953.

In a separate army at the time, Fletcher would have been virtually impossible to improve his rank. This reality annoyed Kanda Fletcher when a funeral director announced that honorary burials in Arlington were reserved for officers and the dead. Officers who did not experience a fight could receive the honor, but their father, a registered member of the military service, could not.

“I don’t disparage Arlington or our armed forces, but that’s not true,” she said.

Robert Fletcher was buried in Arlington in 2018 with standard honors: a coffin team, a fire party, a trumpeter and a chaplain.

At this point, Kanda Fletcher was already talking about the policy that she found unfair. She was featured in an article in the Stars and Stripes military magazine, and her cause was supported by several members of Congress.

Then-U.S. Representative Mike Bishop, a Michigan republican from Rochester, introduced the Full Military Honors Act of 2018 and said in a press release that he was “shocked” to find that Robert Fletcher refused to honor a full-award burial simply because of his rank has been .

Bishop lost re-election that year and the bill died. MEP Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Reinstated the bill last February.

Kanda Fletcher worked closely with Panetta’s office and tracked the bill’s support. For weeks, she had two hours each morning to write letters to almost every one of the house’s 435 representatives.

“She was a fantastic partner. We couldn’t have asked for a more committed and tough person – I mean that, very, very positively,” said Matthew Manning, Panetta’s legislative director. “It is important to her and we wanted to help and help her.”

Kanda Fletcher said she had received a lot of support, but she had also come across naysayers, including a veteran service organization that told her she was wasting her time.

“They matter, regardless of rank”



Panetta’s bill has been incorporated into the Defense Empowerment Act for fiscal 2020. The amendment provides for full military honor for veterans who have received the Medal of Honor or the Prisoner of War Medal and who have not been approved in the past due to their rank.

The exact number of POWs living in the United States is unknown.

The Department of Veterans Affairs stated that 5,071 former prisoners of war lived in the United States in August 2017, but that number didn’t include those who weren’t in the VA system, Stars and Stripes reported.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society lists 71 living Medal of Honor recipients on its website.

“We say our veterans are very important,” said Kanda Fletcher. “What better way to tell these men: ‘You matter, regardless of rank.’ “

Robert Fletcher has spent the last decades of his life sharing his story in schools and at veteran events across the country. He campaigned for former prisoners of war. He was the first color veteran to serve on the Advisory Committee on Former Prisoners of War, as his daughter said – a post he had held for more than 20 years. In his obituary, the committee is credited with recognizing many mental and physical problems as service-related disabilities.

Kanda Fletcher sees her latest achievement as a continuation of her father’s legacy.

The pain of her father being denied remains. She hopes to travel to Arlington one day to attend the funeral of a former prisoner of war. Seeing that a member of the military service receives the full military award and knowing that she plays a role in it could alleviate some of her pain, she said.

© 2020 the Detroit Free Press – Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.