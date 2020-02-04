How a commitment to local, sustainable products drives the hard cider maker in Michigan

FENNVILLE, Me. – Greg Hall spent two decades in a brewery before focusing on Michigan cider.

Hall was a master brewer on Goose Island. He switched from beer to cider and founded Virtue Cider in Fennville in 2011. It was a perfect place for Hall, who grew up in Chicago but spent a family vacation in Michigan.

While his family was spending time at the lake, he cycled through farms and got to know the farmers in the so-called “Cider Coast of Michigan”.

Everything used to make Virtue Apple Cider – apples, honey, maple syrup, cherries – comes from Michigan. And these cider wines are made in a more traditional way, something Hall took with them on a trip abroad.

Virtue Cider uses Michigan products to make its beverages. (Virtue)

Hall visited England and France after leaving Goose Island to find out how much cider was made there. He found that many cider makers in these countries have very little control. The temperatures are not controlled, the measurements are not accurate and the recipes are not always recorded.

“Still, their cider is fantastic. They are better than anything made in the United States, ”said Hall.

He decided to bring some of these practices home. Hall said he was drawn to cider because it’s so natural. Virtue goes one step further by being sustainable.

Around 200 solar panels were installed in the yard last year. These panels serve most of the operations and are part of the reason why Virtue recently won the Good Food Award.

In addition, Virtue does not temper the cider using a more traditional method – there is no refrigerator that keeps it cold. Instead, the tanks are kept cool by storing them underground in the cider house.

The cider maker has about 11 or 12 canned ciders at all times. This year Virtue will be able to make even more ciders.

Hall said Tugend will get a new barrel house in 2020.

This extension offers space for approx. 4,000 barrels, of the currently 500-700 Virtue barrels. More barrels mean more experiments and new apple varieties. The cider manufacturers are already testing various barrels, said Hall.

In the meantime, Virtues Ice Cider will be available soon.

“A lot of people release iced cider. Our accident was a happy coincidence, “said Hall.

Hall said when he squeezed apples for a year, the juice was poured into a tank outside. This juice froze and when it started to thaw it was a sweet, sugary juice. This year’s Ice Cider is a combination of the 2017 and 2018 harvests.

While Virtue is based in Michigan, its distribution network has a wide reach thanks to a partnership with Anheuser-Busch founded in 2015. According to a relocation hall, the cider maker has expanded its reach and offered opportunities that would otherwise not have existed.

“There is no” you have to do it differently “or” you have to make a light beer, “he said.” It was exactly the opposite: do what you want, we will fully support it. “

Here you will find Virtue Cider.

