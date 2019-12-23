How a banker helped save New York

Loading...

When you consider that "leading the free world" was the expressed ambition of Adam Neumann, the missing leader of the failed WeWork, the goal of simply becoming the President of the United States, shared by various very wealthy men, some with little qualifying experience, seem relatively modest.

The financial community has not been covered in glory in the past 50 years.

Felix Rohatyn

Born in Vienna, Felix Rohatyn was never going to be president. But he also did not hold the aspiration, according to his son Nicolas. He did not intend to run for mayor or governor or for Senate posts which he could reasonably have occupied. He was content to do the inglorious work of negotiation and calculation of numbers, of politics rather than of personal profile.

His vision of political life was the vision of a commitment to a cause – in his case, the restoration of the city he loved in a place of economic vitality. He was appointed to the posts he held, elected to none of them.

He had hoped to become secretary of the Treasury at some point, an objective which he had missed. It was not the agenda of someone who imagined that his name would be known to one in four students in 2150. I would challenge anyone between the ages of 10 and 90 to recite quickly – or even slowly – the names of the last five Treasury secretaries.

It is fashionable for a certain type of New Yorker to complain about the turning point that the city has taken in the past 20 years, to become nostalgic for the value system of an earlier era. Felix Rohatyn has certainly lived well – on Fifth Avenue and in Southampton. He didn't take his cues from the ranch-house ways of Warren Buffett. But he dismissed much of the excess of what came to distinguish New York, from the 1980s – selfish habits and misplaced priorities.

In 1986 Rohatyn and his wife Elizabeth, who were important figures in the city's philanthropic life, came to offend members of their circle when they questioned the rising costs, and the point, really, of the many charity events that defined a certain type of social experience in New York.

Rohatyn became a voice critic for Wall Street.

"There is so much focus on the gala and on a glimpse of the gala spectators, we lose sight of the purpose of the exercise," said Rohatyn at the time. "The opulence of some of these cases becomes an embarrassment when one remembers the misery that the charity is trying to alleviate." It bothered him that there was so much investment in dining, essentially, when the city's inordinate needs were not met.

Ten years ago, long before Wall Street was forced to admit that income inequality was destructive, Rohatyn spoke of the problems of uneven wealth distribution and insidious corporate obsession for shareholder value and results, to the detriment of more in-depth reflection on the consequences: layoffs, cuts in benefits, breakdown of communities. His relationship with Wall Street had become more ambivalent. "No matter how much I try to be really objective," he said at the time, "the financial community has not been covered in glory in the past 50 years. ".

It is hard to imagine his mark of wealthy person running for election today. Twitter was never going to be his game; he wrote for the New York Review of Books. The most sneaky thing he has ever said publicly about Steven Rattner, the protégé who some say pushed him to the investment bank Lazard: "It is a social climber with no commitment to public service. " A feeling, at the time of Donald Trump, both charming and naive.

In the end, his son Nicholas suggested that he was a man from another era, an era that could be gone forever. "He truly believed in the power of government more than the power of wealth."

