How 2 Marines and a Sailor Saved Lives in Pensacola Shots

Marine Gunnery Sgt.Ryan Masel and Staff Sgt.Samuel Mullins weren’t carrying guns when they heard gunfire in a building at their Florida base last month. Nevertheless, they ran inside and planned to face the shooter.

As they headed for the sound of gunfire, the Marines pulled an extinguisher from the wall and prepared for battle. Navy aviator Ryan Blackwell was in the building when the attack on Naval Air Station Pensacola began on December 6. The gunman, a Saudi officer who trained at the base, shot him five times through an office window.

Despite his injuries, Blackwell jumped on another sailor to protect her from the gunfire. Then he helped bring the other sailors to safety – and continued to fire.

The brave acts of the troops were highlighted this week by Attorney General William Barr. At his press conference, Barr said the FBI had determined that the shootout that killed three seafarers and wounded several was a terrorist attack.

“Ryan Blackwell’s exploits saved countless lives that day, and we are grateful for the bravery of the base personnel and local police officers who were originally on site and committed to the shooters,” said Barr.

The Marines and the seaman refused interview requests. Their commands, which rely on ongoing investigations, will not say whether their actions have resulted in nominations for heroism awards.

“No award information will be released to service members or civilians prior to the official announcement,” said Cmdr. James Stockman, a spokesman for the Naval Education and Training Command.

Blackwell, who is from South Carolina, joined the Navy in 2017. According to his official records, he has never started. He was in an office with two other seafarers when the shooting started.

He told the Pensacola News Journal the day after the attack that the gunman hadn’t opened the office door but shot her through a window. All three troops were injured, but Blackwell tied his belt around his arm as a tourniquet and helped lead his colleagues out.

“I wasn’t worried about getting shot,” he told the newspaper. “I was just worried to get us to safety and get us away from there … We could have had three more victims if we hadn’t fled.”

Masel and Mullins never fought the shooter, but Barr said they helped “save many lives by giving CPR and other urgent medical help to the victims.”

Masel and Mullins, both combat veterans, are instructors of Marine Aviation Training Support Group 23 in Pensacola. The training group works with entry-level aviation logistics marines.

Masel, a 34-year-old flight crew director of MV-22B Osprey from Wayne, Michigan, was posted to Afghanistan in 2013. Mullins, a 36-year-old chief of the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter team from Jasper, Missouri, was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

Both received Combat Action Ribbons in these missions.

The attack has led to a review of the military’s international exchange program, which allows foreign troops to train at U.S. military bases. It has also revived the debate over whether members of the service should be allowed to carry firearms on the ground.

The 2015 terrorist attack in Chattanooga, Tennessee, another killing spree at a recruiting office and a marine reserve center, also prompted lawmakers and military leaders to assess whether troops should be allowed to carry firearms to bases.

Last month, the Marine Corps authorized some 3,200 police officers to carry firearms on its facilities – even when they are not on duty.

After the shooting in Pensacola, the United States released 21 Saudi cadets from training programs after finding that some had anti-American or jihadist material on their computers. Others had child pornography, said Barr.

