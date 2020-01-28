Dusty Baker was hired to take over the Houston Astros. Photo credit: Washington Nationals / YouTube

Dusty Baker was hired as a new manager in Houston. The last thing the Houston Astros expected on January 28, 2020 was the hiring of a new manager.

However, after one of the wildest offseasons in MLB’s recent history, the Astros and the Boston Red Sox both lost their managers due to the now infamous scandal of stealing signs.

Baker the perfect fit

Dusty Baker knows how to win and brings a lot of experience to Houston. The good news for Baker is that he inherits a team that is full of talent.

The bad news is that in 2020, Baker may need to play some kind of mentor / psychologist in addition to his leadership roles. Houston is currently the number one enemy of major league baseball.

When they take to the streets, they are rushed like never before. While all sports teams hear ridicule if they are the visiting team, this year will be a horse of a different color for the Astros – especially if they face the Yankees in New York.

The #Astros chose Dusty Baker as their next manager, a perfect choice. Http://t.co/UlDHjACFD0

– Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 28, 2020

The talent the Astros have in their lineup is among the best of the majors, and adding an experienced manager like Baker could put the strain on the off-the-field circus that will quickly revolve around this team earlier this year , decrease something.

Dusty brings winning experience

Although Dusty Baker hasn’t made it since 2017, getting back to the dugout is as easy as riding a bike.

Baker was in control of the Washington Nationals in 2016 and 2017. In both seasons he won over 90 games and two NL East titles. While Baker had great success in DC, the Nats lost both times in the Division Series, causing the team to let him go.

Before going to DC, Baker was a manager of the San Francisco Giants for a long time. Baker led the Giants for 10 seasons from 1993 to 2002 and eventually led the Giants to appear in the World Series in his final season.

Baker then headed the Cubs from 2003 to 2006 before moving to Cincinnati to take over the Reds from 2008 to 2013.

Baker has a career management record of 840-715 and was named manager of the year on three different occasions.

During his time in the major leagues, Baker scored 242 home runs and drove 1,013 RBI. He ended his career with a stroke average of 0.278.

During his season, Baker campaigned for the Braves, Dodgers, Giants and A’s.