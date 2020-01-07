Loading...

Estate agents in the London region have sold more than 10,000 homes in 2019, the third best year ever, says an umbrella industry group.

After record sales in October and November, 469 houses changed hands in December, bringing total sales to 10,125 last year, according to the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR).

It is only the third time that the London region – including St. Thomas, Strathroy and parts of the Middlesex and Elgin counties – has reached 10,000 sales in a year since LSTAR started following the sale of houses in 1978.

The first time was in 2016 and the second, the more than 11,000 sales in 2017, was the best year of the group to date.

“2019 was a very strong year,” said LSTAR President Earl Taylor.

The region set monthly sales records in three months – July (1,043), October (928) and November (752) – despite the annual average house price above $ 400,000, for the first time at $ 409,858.

In December, the average selling price of a home was $ 426,500, an increase of 15.1 percent over December 2018, LSTAR said.

A separate ranking from the Canadian Real Estate Association placed London and St. Thomas in fourth place out of 12 largest Canadian markets in December, with an average house price of $ 416,116, behind Calgary ($ 413,900), Windsor-Essex County ($ 333,860) and Edmonton ($ 316,100). The Greater Vancouver Area ($ 993,000) was the least affordable; the Fraser Valley, also in B.C. ($ 817,000); and the Greater Toronto region ($ 815,000).

That is why, even with LSTAR, which could predict average house prices in London and the surrounding area, could reach $ 450,000 in 2020, the association is still convinced that this year will remain a strong seller market, Taylor said.

“This is still becoming an area where families go because of our quality of life, great jobs, our schools, our medical care,” Taylor said. “You aren’t going to get that in Toronto, for example, where you can’t afford that $ 800,000 house.

“Homes in St. Thomas are actually $ 75,000 cheaper, so if a family can’t find a home in London, they can certainly find something nearby that is the perfect place to raise their family,” he said.

“I believe that this year will be very similar (to 2019), where we will at least reach 10,000 (sold houses), if not something beyond,” Taylor added.

