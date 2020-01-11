Housing stock levels in Alberta will fall in 2019

Loading...

The number of homes for sale in Alberta decreased slightly in the course of 2019 as a result of a slight increase in sales and a decrease in the number of new offers.

However, it was not significant enough to remove the province from the oversupply, says Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist for the Calgary Real Estate Board and the Alberta Real Estate Association.

“The economy continues to struggle with slow growth and a weak labor market, preventing a significant change in the sale of houses,” says Lurie. “While the housing supply adapts to a slower sale, supply adjustments take time, hence the continuing oversupply and further price decreases.”

Calgary and Edmonton saw a reduction in market oversupply, but both cities remained oversupply and average prices fell.

The results were mixed in the rest of the province where markets such as Central Alberta, Medicine Hat and Grande Prairie experienced a growth in supply compared to sales activity, says Lurie.

“Central Alberta was hit particularly hard this year by job losses, which resulted in a drop in sales,” she says. “The decline in sales was limited by the reduction of new entries, which prevented more important price adjustments. Meanwhile, rising oversupply prices have not yet significantly affected prices in markets such as Medicine Hat or Grande Prairie. “

Robert Hogue, senior economist at RBC Economics, said in his year-end overview of the housing markets in Canada about his housing trends and affordability about Calgary and Edmonton.

Calgary: lack of trust a greater problem than property costs

“The modest recovery of Calgary’s market stalled mid-year, but that is not because ownership costs are wrong. In fact, those costs represent a slightly lower share of revenues (38.6 percent) compared to the long-term average of the area ( 40.6 percent) The parking had more to do with the fragile state of Alberta’s economy and the moderate demand from homebuyers, in particular frustrations over the slow pace of pipeline extensions have taken their toll.The affordability measure of RBC fell by 0, 5 percentage points in the third quarter – a fourth consecutive decline. “

Edmonton: The recovery of the markets reflects concerns about the economy

“The emerging market recovery also lost its momentum in Edmonton. The misery of the energy sector undoubtedly weighs on the sentiment of home buyers. A deterioration in the labor market of the area this year is probably also a major factor. And so is the plan of the provincial government to reduce the public sector. Affordability, on the other hand, is not such a problem. The aggregated measure of RBC (33.5 percent) remains slightly below the long-term average (34.1 percent). The measure fell by 0.3 percentage points in the third quarter. We see room for further falls in the short term because high stocks keep prices under downward pressure. “