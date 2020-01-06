Loading...

Plans for important housing in the Thurlow district of Belleville were discussed with the Planning Advisory Committee on Monday evening.

GCL Developments, owned by Andy Geertsma, has requested changes to enable mixed housing on the southeast corner of Farnham Road and Scott Drive.

This would be a total of 367 housing units.

The location of the park in the development, the lack of apartments and the distance to the Moira River were all increased.

In an interview with Quinte News after the meeting, committee chairman Paul Carr commented on the distance to the river.

Paul Jennings, member of the committee, wondered why a proposed subdivision park would not be close to the river side of the project.

Another member, David Joyce, pointed out that the park would be more central for the entire community.

The issue of the need for apartments in the city was also discussed and some committee members wondered why they had not included the plan.

Carr tells Quinte News that the zoning application is flexible and that smaller houses are being discussed.

Alderman Pat Culhane said: ‘I acknowledge that we have to grow, but … there are no applications for apartments. Houses are beautiful but out of the reach of many (people). “

The committee recommends that the city council approve the application for zoning changes.

That recommendation will go to the council meeting next week.

.