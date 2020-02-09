Houses of Worship Struggle for the Balance between Security and Belief: NPR

Fellowship of Wildwood, a Baptist church in western St. Louis County, allows certain trained Congregants to carry arms. Church leaders say their volunteer security team is helping to calm the community.

It’s hard to say who has a gun in the Fellowship of Wildwood Church.

The men stand silently on the edge of the crowd as worshipers take off their heavy winter coats and sip coffee cups before Sunday service.

The group of about a dozen volunteers, nicknamed the “German Shepherd Ministry”, provides armed protection to the assembled in the Baptist Church west of St. Louis.

Attacks on places of worship have led to violent clashes between congregations in recent years. Some have hired armed guards or trained members to use weapons, while others have opposed the idea of ​​allowing weapons in places of worship.

In the past two years, armed men have attacked worshipers in cities across the country, including Pittsburgh, where a man stormed a synagogue and killed 11 people, and Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were killed during a Baptist church service.

“From a theological point of view, we’re trying to understand why these things happen,” said Ryan Bowman, pastor at Fellowship of Wildwood. “But on a very practical level, what would we do? How would we react? Are we prepared and ready?”

Fellowship of Wildwood leaders would prefer not to have weapons in the sanctuary, Bowman said, but they felt they had no choice. Missouri law requires only communities with the express permission of the Church to carry hidden weapons.

Wildwood member Tara Jones’ fellowship said that she feels more secure knowing that the church has a security plan – and added that having a physical place to worship is important to her.

“God brought me here to live my life in full,” said Jones. “I won’t stay home and watch TV evangelists.”

Prepare for the congregation

For some beliefs, it’s nothing new to prepare for the possibility of a violent attack.

Rabbi Ze’ev Smason, who heads the Nusach Hari B’nai Zion synagogue in Olivette, Missouri, describes anti-Semitism as “one of the oldest forms of hate”.

“We have a collective institutional memory that goes back 3,000 years when we suffered terribly,” said Smason.

Still, he sees the shooting of the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 as a turning point for his community that dates back to the early 20th century.

Members underwent active shooting training and worked with the local police to investigate their facility for possible security risks. They also hired armed guards, which Smason compared to “a lock on your door”.

The Greater St. Louis Islamic Foundation has strengthened security after attacks on Muslim gatherings worldwide.

“A weapon is only as good or as bad as the person who uses it,” he said. “We are primarily committed to creating a safe space for the people who come to our synagogue.”

Security is also a key concern for leaders of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

On a recent afternoon, guards were on guard as worshipers hurried to the mosque for their daily prayers. Mufti Asif Umar said that they have strengthened their security in recent years, but declined to provide specific details, citing security concerns.

Umar called God the “ultimate protector,” but said they still needed to be prepared. He compared it to a passage from the Koran in which the Prophet Muhammad sees his companion leaving a camel without tying it up.

“The Prophet Mohammed said first tie your camel and then trust in God,” said Umar. “If you just leave it there and go, there’s a good chance the camel will run away. It’s like that.”

Reject a “war” approach

However, some beliefs fear that these additional security measures are associated with a spiritual price.

In the long term, strict security can isolate a church from the wider community, said Father Paul Niemann of the St. Pius V Catholic Church in St. Louis.

“We want to be a place where everyone can come from anywhere and worship with us,” said Niemann. “You can’t do that when your doors are locked, when people stand at the door and check ID cards. That doesn’t speak for the kind of greeting we want to be.”

Church members have learned to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, said Niemann. Last year, a carjacker robbed a parishioner in the church parking lot and started a discussion about whether he should increase his security measures.

However, the question of whether weapons can be licensed in St. Pius V remains unfounded.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis does not allow weapons of any kind on church property, except for active and retired law enforcement agencies.

In 2018, an interfaith coalition of religious leaders, led by St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson, spoke out against a Missouri house law that would have allowed people to carry hidden weapons in churches without clergy permission.

Although Niemann respects the reasons why other faith leaders have increased their security and hired armed guards, he believes that the Church should be a place of peace.

“For me, this is more compatible with Jesus’ message than this protective approach, this type of warfare,” he said. “I hope we never get to that point.”