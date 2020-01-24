Housemarque is a basic food development studio that has tons of great games like ResoGun, Helldivers and many more. Today they celebrated the year 2020 with great news in their blog post!

As the blog post mentions, this is the studio’s 25th anniversary. The company celebrated its 25th anniversary and announced sad and exciting news. First, put an end to Stormdivers. For now, the game will be paused because they want to focus their full attention on their upcoming untitled project.

If you’re a fan of the studio, you should be excited as Housemarque notes that the time for the unveiling is approaching. There is no specific release window yet, but we should expect something from the legendary studio relatively soon.

Check out some of the highlighted sections of Housemarque’s blog post below:

Now we’re focusing on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game yet, and putting all other projects, including the development of Stormdivers, on hold. It’s great that the entire company can come together to deliver this game that will define Housemarque’s next evolution. We are very humble that we have received great support from our partner in recent years, and this support has grown steadily every month.

Finally, Housemarque is very happy to celebrate our 25th anniversary this summer, and we are confident that we will pleasantly surprise our fans with the new game. We are looking forward to the day when we can announce it. At the same time, it is always nerve-wracking to guess what your reaction will look like once we have completed development and the game is accessible to everyone. We have never delivered anything on this scale. Time is getting closer when our publishing partner reveals what we are working on, and then it starts. This year will be full of exciting surprises and we can’t wait to experience them with you all!

As already mentioned, Housemarque is an excellent development studio. They have loads of great games in store and with the next one on the horizon, studio fans and newbies alike should be happy.

Source: Housemarque