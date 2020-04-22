Household Works: Your thoughts on basement walls, concrete floors, leaking roof

Posting material ongoing

These self-supporting, pre-insulated basement wall finishing panels just take the position of stud frames and fiber-centered insulation. Reducing the likelihood for mildew progress is a big component of thriving basement ending. Photo Robert Maxwell

Cleansing up ugly concrete grounds

Q How can I remove outdated glue and residue from a concrete flooring? I pulled up some carpet that was glued down 20 many years in the past and the concrete appears to be awful. I just want a bare concrete ground now, but the outdated glue is like rock.

A The trouble you are facing is not uncommon, but there is an choice which is worth trying. Tool rental shops normally present a substantial, wander-guiding electrical device referred to as a concrete flooring grinder, meant for resurfacing filthy concrete like yours (or concrete that’s basically tough). Some variations of this device have smaller revolving hammers on the underside. These hammers rotate, hitting the concrete and building a new, cleanse surface area (additionally dust). The benefits will be fairly rougher than effortlessly finished concrete, but even now reasonably sleek. Much more importantly, your unappealing concrete will turn into thoroughly clean and great hunting all over again.