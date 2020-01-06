House to Present War Power Resolution to Limit President Trump's Military Action in Iran

Loading...

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Sunday sent a letter to Democratic members of Congress announcing that the House will present and vote on a “resolution on war powers to limit the President’s military actions against Iran” amid growing tension. The resolution, writes Pelosi, “reaffirms the long term – established oversight responsibilities by requiring that if no further action by Congress is taken, the administration’s military hostilities against Iran will cease within 30 The letter comes as the United States deploys thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after the air strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to target Iranian cultural sites. “Last week, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military air strike against high-level Iranian military officials. This action put our soldiers, diplomats and others at risk by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. “, writes Pelosi. Pelosi said the resolution would be led by representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan, who previously worked for the CIA and was an analyst for the defense department specializing in Shiite militias. “As members of Congress, our primary responsibility is to “to ensure the safety of the American people. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration has taken this action without consulting Congress and without respecting the Congressional powers of war granted to it by the Constitution.” Pelosi said the resolution be similar to the War Powers Authorization Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tabled in the Senate which would require hostilities w with Iran which will be approved by Congress through a declaration of war or a new authorization to use military force – a “privileged” resolution on which he can force a debate and vote, although it is not clear when this could happen. “I greatly appreciate the solemnity with which all of our members work to honor our responsibility to protect American lives and values,” Pelosi wrote in closing his letter. “Thank you for your patriotic leadership during this difficult time.”

