House plans to vote to limit Trump's actions against Iran

Loading...

The spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, can be seen in a press conference on July 26, 2019. (Shutterstock)

By MATTHEW DALY and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Parliament will vote on Thursday on a measure that will limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran as democratic criticism of the US murder of a top Iranian general increases.

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Announced the planned vote in a unilateral statement in which last week’s drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani was “provocative and disproportionate.”

Article below …

The resolution of the democratic war powers seems to surpass the solid republican opposition. A similar proposal from Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Faces a tough struggle in the GOP-led Senate.

The government informed legislators on Wednesday of its actions in Iran. Democrats and at least two Republicans were dissatisfied with the briefings. Democrats said the government did not provide enough evidence that Soleimani was an immediate threat that justified the US strike.

Vice President Mike Pence said in television interviews Thursday morning that Soleimani was “out and about in the region trying to make plans to attack American personnel and forces.”

“When it comes to information we need to protect sources and methods, we can only share a certain amount with every member of Congress,” said Pence on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“But those of us who have seen all the evidence know that there was a compelling case of an immediate threat to American personnel.”

It was unclear whether Thursday’s vote would be a step towards tying Trump’s hands to Iran or a symbolic gesture from the Democratic opposition.

Republicans say that the proposal – a special type of resolution that is not signed by the president – has no legal force.

Democrats say that under the 1973 War Power Act, it would be binding if it were approved by the Senate. The matter was not finally decided by the federal courts.

On Thursday, Trump called on the House Republicans to vote against the resolution. And John Bolton, his former national security advisor, insisted that the war powers’ resolution was unconstitutional. “It reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how the Constitution divided authority over foreign affairs between the President and Congress,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The resolution should be repealed.”

The House of Representatives vote was scheduled shortly after a press conference on Iran on Wednesday by senior government officials who criticized many Democrats for not being specifically justified for the murder. Iran retaliated early Wednesday local time by firing missiles at two military bases in Iraq that host American troops. No victims were reported.

“Members of Congress have serious and pressing concerns about the government’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and the lack of strategic development,” said Pelosi in her statement.

“Congress instructs the President to end the use of the United States Armed Forces to conduct hostilities in or against Iran or part of its government or military.” The five-sided resolution says about the United States and its armed forces.

“I think it is extremely important that as a country, if we go to war deliberately or accidentally, we will have a debate about it,” said freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., The measure sponsor. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst and Pentagon official who served in Iraq.

“I want to understand … what’s your strategy?” She said, referring to the Trump administration. “How do you know that you are successful and that we are not just escalating into something more and more dangerous? We owe specific, specific details about the strategy.”

The showdown between the White House and Capitol Hill was the latest example of Trump’s willingness to break the norms in Washington. Trump did not consult with the congressional leaders before the attack, in which the Iranian general was killed, and subsequently sent a message to Congress explaining the reasons, but kept it secret.

Congress has undermined the role of its powers since the granting of military force approval in 2001 to combat terrorism after the September 11, 2001 attack and the adoption of another AUMF for the invasion of Iraq in 2002.

The outcome of these votes deeply divided Congress and the nation, with many lawmakers, particularly Democrats, saying they were mistakes. However, Congress was paralyzed as to whether these authorities should be removed or changed.

Trump, facing one of the biggest trials of his presidency, said Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “lagging behind” and the US would impose new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behavior.”

The Iranian strikes had brought Tehran and Washington dangerously close to the conflict and drawn the world’s attention to Trump as he considered whether to act with more military force.

Republicans have largely supported Trump’s actions, claiming that the president is able to turn the Iranian architect off for proxy operations against Americans in the Middle East. The United States considered Soleimani to be terrorists.

Democrats were not convinced that the Soleimani threat was imminent or that other alternatives to murder were being pursued in good faith. Since Trump didn’t reveal many details of the threat, he urged the American public to trust the intelligence reports that he has often belittled, the Democrats said.

Some Republicans also criticized the information provided by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials. Utah Senator Mike Lee said it was “probably the worst education I’ve ever seen, at least on a military subject” in the nine years he was in the Senate.

Lee said it was “oppressive” that officials suggested encouraging Iran only when lawmakers debated the benefits of further military action. Lee said he was indecisive in the meeting, but had endorsed the war powers resolution proposed by Kaine.

“It is not acceptable for officials to come in and tell us that we cannot discuss the appropriateness of a military intervention against Iran,” said Lee. “It is un-American, unconstitutional and wrong.”

Pelosi said that parliament may also consider additional 2002 unlawful Iraqi powers and a separate bill to ban the financing of military actions against Iran that have not been approved by Congress.

Associated press writers Lisa Mascaro and Padmananda Rama contributed to this story.