House passes a law to facilitate the offers of workers to form unions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move that advocates said would help working families, the democratically controlled house passed a law that would make it easier for workers to form unions and negotiate higher wages, better benefits, and better working conditions.

The “Protecting the Right of Organizing” or PRO law would allow more workers to run organizational campaigns and would penalize companies that violate workers’ rights. The law would also weaken the “right to work” laws, which more than half of the states allow workers to avoid participating in or paying membership fees to unions representing workers in their jobs.

In one of its most controversial provisions, the draft law would fill gaps that allow supporters to deliberately classify workers as superiors and independent contractors to prevent them from joining a union.

Parliament approved the bill [224-194] on Thursday. The measure is unlikely to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate, and the White House is threatened with a veto.

Even so, the Democrats announced this as a major victory for workers’ rights, saying it would help reverse a decade-long decline in union membership among US workers. Less than 11% of American workers belong to a union, a statistic that Democrats consider shameful.

“Without this protection, the pitch will continue to be stacked heavily against the workers,” said Mark Pocan, D-Wis.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., Described the unions as one of the most powerful tools that workers can use to improve their living standards. However, under applicable law, “there are no significant penalties for predatory companies that use illegal tactics to prevent workers from organizing a union,” said Scott, chair of the House Education & Labor Committee.

“For far too long, workers’ voices have been removed and they have lost the power to organize for better wages and benefits,” said Pocan, co-chair of the Progressive Congress Committee. The House bill will allow workers to “defend themselves against companies and anti-union interests that have been attacking and undermining the labor movement for decades,” he said.

The Republicans dismissed the bill as a “political gift to union bosses” that would affect workers ‘and employers’ rights and harm the economy.

“Big Labor is panicking because union membership has collapsed,” said North Carolina Republican Virginia Foxx. It urged union leaders to “correct themselves and improve transparency and accountability, rather than spending three times as much on political activities as on … organizing and representing workers.”

According to Foxx, federal law already protects workers’ right to organize. The law would require employers to disclose workers’ personal information to union organizers so that they could “act against, harass and intimidate workers.”

When the House Law comes into force, “workers will be forced to take money from their paychecks and give it to unions even if they don’t want to be represented by a union,” she said, noting that the law Small businesses, trade associations and other business associations are rejected.

The White House also contested the bill. While the Trump administration is ready to work with Congress to strengthen the protection of union members, the House Act would cut jobs, violate workers’ privacy, restrict freedom of association and reduce the government’s deregulatory agenda, a statement said of the White House.

The democratic bill “appears to cut and insert the core provisions of a controversial California law that” severely limits self-employment, “” the White House said. California law, known as Assembly Bill 5, “actively threatens the existence of the franchise and gig economy in California,” the White House said, adding that it would be a grave mistake for Congress to enforce faulty policies to cut jobs across the country. ”

California law has attracted nationwide attention to provide wage and benefit protection to people who work for passengers such as Uber and Lyft. The law also applies to freelance journalists, although they complain that they could stop working.

Under the PRO law, employers should not force workers to participate in anti-union meetings and violations of workers’ rights would be punished.

“It is time to give workers the tools they need to survive in an anti-economy,” said Pocan. “Every worker deserves a union.”

