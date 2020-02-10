House gives an early wink to Wyoming’s coal marketing program

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Because Wyoming’s coal industry faces challenges, a proposal is to finance the industry.

A bill that makes such a proposal will be considered further after the House of Representatives of Wyoming has agreed to send the bill to the committee during their floor session on Monday, February 10.

Monday’s session was the first floor for the House during the 2020 budget session.

Article continues below …

During the budget sessions, at least two-thirds of the House of Representatives or the Senate must approve a bill. These legislative proposals are referred to a committee that will vote on the legislation before it can return to Parliament for debate.

The house bill would create a Wyoming coal marketing program “to protect and expand Wyoming’s coal markets and facilities and to address the impact that cities, towns, and provinces have experienced or will experience as a result of changes in the coal market.”

If the current version of the bill were successful, $ 1 million from the state’s general fund would be reserved for the “Wyoming Coal Marketing Program Account.”

The governor would be responsible for managing the marketing program.

Funds could only be spent on the following types of projects:

Projects with a general advantage related to the expansion and protection of Wyoming’s coal markets and coal facilities

Projects that have an impact on cities, villages and provinces have experienced or will experience it as a result of changes in the coal market

The State Attorney General should provide written advice “confirming the legality of the transaction and all related documents” before the use of funds could be authorized.

The governor would be required to report to the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee on all projects under the program before October 1 of each year.

In addition to the $ 1 million that would be added to the marketing account, donations and grants could also be added.

“The governor can accept and deposit gifts, contributions, donations, grants or federal funds specifically designated for the Wyoming coal marketing program or any project funded under the program,” the proposed bill proposes.

Committees to which accounts have been allocated will vote for “pass”, “fail” or “pass amendments”.

Invoices that come from the committee then return to the full meeting. The House must then approve a bill on three readings before it is sent to the Senate.

If the senate approves the bill with no changes, the bill is sent to the governor’s office for consideration. If they address changes, the bill is assigned to the Joint Conference Committee to reconcile differences.

If that committee can reach a consensus, the bill is sent to the governor who can sign the bill or veto it. The House and the Senate can override a veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

Related stories from Oil City News: