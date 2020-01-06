House fire victim in London dies $ 100K, police say

Loading...

A London fireman throws smoldering clothes out of a window at 67 Patience Cr. in the White Oaks neighborhood Monday after he was recalled the day before to the scene of a deadly fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

A 31-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a $ 100,000 weekend fire in South London, London police said. The police did not release the name of the deceased.

The Ontario Fire Marshal office is investigating the cause of a fire in the White Oaks district of London.

The owner of the house, a man who only identified himself as Sam, said that three people, two men and one woman, had been renting the property for about two years.

Firefighters responded to several 911 calls about a house fire at 67 Patience Cr., Just north of Bradley Avenue, around noon.

Firefighters broke into the house after they received reports that another person was inside, said platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

We discovered that heavy smoke and fire came out of the house upon arrival and crews carried out an attacking strategy to extinguish the fire. . . and performed a search and rescue operation, “he said.

A neighbor described a chaotic scene when aid workers fought the fire and one man pulled out of the house.

“Smoke was billowing from the roof,” said Michelle Fontaine, who lives across the street from the damaged house.

“When I looked, they were already working on him. . . so sad, a tragedy. “

Firefighters had to be called again Monday to fight a number of hotspots in the house.

The property was still closed with caution while investigators were investigating the fire with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The office of the provincial fire marshal investigates all deadly fires and fires that cause serious injury. The office is also called in to investigate suspected fires, explosions, drug-related fires, attacks on vulnerable homes or homes that cause more than $ 500,000 in damage.

Although an exact claim figure has not been established, Mosburger said it will be more than $ 100,000.

“The damage is substantial,” he said.

