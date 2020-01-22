As U.S. Senate begins trial against President Donald Trump, based on House-approved impeachment articles, Congressional Republicans have criticized Democrats for what they say is an attempt to depose him long before official vote of December 18, 2019.

During an appearance on December 20, 2019 at the Steve Scaffidi Show on WTMJ radio, the American representative Mike Gallagher added his voice to the fray.

Gallagher, R-Wis., Argued that “Common sense Wisconsinite” would prefer to resolve Trump’s future at the polls in November. Gallagher, elected in 2016, represents the 8th district, which includes Fox Valley and Green Bay.

“Is this not the third recall vote you had in the House? Which one,” Gallagher told Scaffidi. “They tried to dismiss Trump for criticizing the NFL and other things.”

Is Gallagher right? And how does football fit in?

Break it down.

Go back on old votes

When asked to provide evidence for Gallagher’s claim, his press secretary Jordan Dunn noted the same three roll-call votes that Gallagher’s colleague from southeastern Wisconsin, US representative Jim Sensenbrenner, had used to make a complaint about dismissal about a week earlier.

Each of the votes cast an overwhelming majority of the impeachment resolutions proposed by the American representative Al Green, D-Texas. The first vote took place on December 6, 2017, the second on January 18, 2018 and the third on July 17, 2019 – a few days before Ukraine’s call that triggered the formal impeachment investigation.

Like Sensenbrenner, Gallagher’s office said that the legislators who voted “no” on the motion to lay the charge were actually saying “yes” on the charge.

But, as we pointed out earlier, the experts told us that these two actions could not be confused.

“By voting to oppose the tabling of a measure, it is literally an expression of support for further consideration of a measure,” said Sarah Binder, professor of political science at George Washington University. and senior researcher at Brookings leaning to the left, in an email. “It is not technically a direct vote on the merits of the resolution.”

Thus, there has never been a vote on the merits of any of Green’s measures.

While it can surely be said that at least some Democrats were convinced that Trump had committed impenetrable offenses before the call to Ukraine, no one cast a “dismissal vote” until December 18. Trump was charged with allegations that he withdrew aid to Ukraine and asked the country to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe. Biden.

Gallagher is therefore irrelevant on the first part of the complaint.

Impeachment and criticism of the NFL

What about the idea the Democrats wanted to oust Trump for criticizing the NFL?

Text of Green’s 2017 resolution refers to a statement in which Trump targeted professional soccer players – like former quarterback Colin Kapernick – who had started to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

At a campaign rally on September 23, 2017 in Huntsville, Alberta, the president said, “Wouldn’t you like to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag , to say: ‘Take this son of a bitch out of the field right now, outside, he fired? He fired!’ ”

But Green’s resolution berated Trump for “inciting hatred and hostility, and sowing discord among the people of the United States on the basis of race and gender”, not for punishing the football league herself.

Indeed, in May 2018, when the NFL issued a political warning that players who demonstrated during the national anthem would face consequences, Trump congratulated the league.

In addition, this paragraph was only one of 11 cases cited by Green as examples of why the President should be removed.

Others have included Trump referring to members of hate groups who marched in Charlottesville, Va /, in 2017 as “fine people,” his call for a complete ban on Muslims entering the United States, prohibiting people transgender serving in the military, arguing that the Federal government has given too much aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and has issued several derogatory statements about American representative Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, who is Afro -américaine.

To claim that some officials wanted Trump to be removed only because of NFL criticism is a misrepresentation of the facts.

Our rating

Gallagher asserted that the December 18 House recall vote was the third for the Democrats – “They tried to depose Trump for criticizing the NFL and for other things.”

But both parts of the claim fall flat.

The three roll-call votes he referred to were not impeachment votes – they were procedural votes to dispel the debate on impeachment measures. Experts told us that “no” votes could not be interpreted as a vote on the merits of dismissal.

Regarding the NFL, reference to a Trump-related statement NFL was offered as evidence of the allegation that Trump was trying to divide the country by race and sex. Even that was only one of the 11 different points mentioned in the resolution.

We assess Gallagher’s claim as False.