House Democrats open up the possibility of further impeachment proceedings against Trump-National

Loading...

The House Justice Committee held open the possibility on Monday of recommending additional impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, as it once again urged the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn.

The committee would like a federal appeals court to ask McGahn to testify because it is investigating possible interference with the judiciary by the president during Robert Müller's Russia investigation. The committee says McGahn's testimony could also be useful for impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

A judge instructed McGahn last month to comply with the House Judiciary Committee's summons, and a Washington-based appeals court is expected to hear arguments on January 3.

In a lawsuit on Monday, committee lawyers said McGahn's testimony remains vital, even if Parliament has already voted to indict Trump for two allegations related to his interactions with Ukraine and not for measures taken during Müller's Russia investigation were uncovered.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Democrats are pushing for witnesses to impeach Trump after the release of emails



"If McGahn's testimony provides new evidence to support the conclusion that President Trump has committed criminal acts that are not covered by the plenary-approved articles, the committee will act accordingly – if necessary, by considering whether or not to add new ones Article recommended for indictment. " Lawyers for the democratically led committee wrote.

The committee also said McGahn's testimony was important to the committee's oversight role for the FBI and Department of Justice, "including determining whether these agencies are free from undue political interference."

The Justice Committee's Democrats summoned McGahn long before an impeachment investigation began, which referred to Trump's request to the Ukrainian President to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, as well as an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Ukraine's interference in the U.S. -The 2016 presidency claims election.

The Justice Department has asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss the case, saying that there is no reason for judges to interfere in a political dispute.

1:51

Trump's impeachment: New documents shed light on the White House, which is holding back Ukraine's aid

Trump's impeachment: New documents shed light on the White House, which is holding back Ukraine's aid

The department also says the need to clarify the case is less urgent now that Parliament has initiated impeachment proceedings without McGahn's testimony.

But the committee disagrees.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Parliament's vote on the impeachment articles against President Trump underscores the urgent need for the committee to quickly review this appeal," the panel's lawyers wrote.

"As discussed above, McGahn's testimony is critical to both a Senate trial and the committee's ongoing impeachment investigation to determine whether additional president misconduct warrants further committee action," they added.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR