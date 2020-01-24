WASHINGTON – House directors concluded their final arguments on Friday urging senators to clean up a “toxic mess” at the White House by removing President Donald Trump from office.

And in his closing remarks, Representative Adam Schiff made a final appeal to senators to call additional witnesses before rendering a verdict.

“I beg you, give America a fair trial. It is worth it, “said the Californian Democrat, ending the prosecution case.

But skeptical Republicans who control the Senate say they haven’t heard anything in the past three days that warrants granting Democrats the request to summon top White House officials, let alone remove a president for the first time in American history.

“They gave me no reason to vote for the recall and they gave me no reason to vote to hear more witnesses,” said Republican Utah Senator Mike Lee. “They just didn’t make their case and it was their burden.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Left with a different opinion, congratulating his colleagues in the House for setting the “high bar” for Trump’s lawyers who “have their work cut out for them.”

The president’s defense team exposes his case from Saturday morning in what Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said to be a “glimpse” during a shortened two-to-three hour session.

“We will refute and refute and present an affirmative file tomorrow,” he told reporters, suggesting that they would justify investigating a debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 elections, refute Ukraine feeling compelled to make Trump’s offers and give a constitutional defense for refusing to comply with the summons requests.

“The idea that you are obstructing Congress by exercising constitutional privileges is absurd, absolutely absurd,” said Sekulow.

The House indicted Trump over a month ago, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for politically motivated polls of former Vice President Joe Biden and the son of Biden while refusing military aid from the American ally in a territorial war with Russia. The second indictment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify before the House.

House directors spent their first two days explaining in detail how Trump allegedly abused his office by pressuring newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Bidens and disputed theory which Ukraine interfered with in the 2016 election to try to defeat Trump. The managers said the “plan” to investigate the Bidens was like asking a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 elections, in which Joe Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination.

Projecting images of text messages and video clips of government officials who testified at deposition hearings and Trump speaking to the press, the seven Democratic members of Congress repeatedly repeated at home a story according to which Trump “cheated”, “got caught” and “covered up” “To put his political interest before the country and will continue to do so until he is fired.

“You can’t leave a man like this in office,” said Schiff. “You know it is not going to stop. It is not going to stop unless Congress does something.”

Throughout their arguments, managers invoked the lofty ideals of Alexander Hamilton and other founding fathers, and Friday Schiff invoked the late Senator GOP John McCain, who died in 2018, and defended American support for Ukraine.

House officials went from the abuse of power to the way Trump participated in an alleged concealment of his ties to Ukraine on Friday by initially concealing the transcript of a July 25 phone call to Zelenskiy, refusing initially to file a whistleblower complaint about the call to Congress and denying all subpoenas and requests for documents by the Chamber dismissal investigators.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Said that Trump had finally released the transcript of the call because he “got caught”.

“There is a toxic mess at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and I humbly suggest that it is our collective work on behalf of the American people to try to clean it up,” said Jeffries. “President Trump tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to try to cover it up.”

In this image from the video, a House recall officer, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y., speaks during the recall trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the United States Capitol in Washington , Friday January 24, 2020. Senate television via AP

Lee praised Schiff and his team for an organized and comprehensive presentation, but he said too often that the Democrats in the House had succeeded in offending Republican senators with what Lee called “nasty partisan language.”

He quoted Schiff referring to a press article in his closing statement that said if the senators do not support Trump, they will find their “head on a pike”.

“I wondered if he was trying to start the game,” said Lee of Schiff. “You could hear the groans from the Republican side. He had no reason to lower himself to that level and it was offensive and it might be of interest to some of my colleagues “, who did not decide to call additional witnesses.

After Trump’s lawyers finish presenting their case next week, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions from the prosecution and the defense, followed by the much-awaited decision to hear testimony from key Trump assistants , including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and the former national security official. Councilor John Bolton who refused to appear before the House.

Republicans holding a majority of 53 to 47, it would be enough of four Republican senators joining the Democratic minority to authorize the calling of witnesses.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who said he would like to hear about Bolton, is one of a small group of Republicans who pressed for the opportunity to vote on the witness’ question. But Romney has not commented since Monday whether the Democrats’ arguments convinced him that he needed to hear additional testimony.

But Lee and other Republicans rejecting testimony and additional documents say the Democrats have made their case and it’s time to finish the trial.