House charge directors announced before the vote to pass charges to the Senate

WASHINGTON – Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday appointed seven House directors, Democratic House members who will continue the impeachment case against President Donald Trump to be reported to the Senate by the end of the day.

The indictments include the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff of California and the chairman of the Judicial Committee Jerrold Nadler of New York, both of whom led the investigation which resulted in two articles of indictment indicted, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, which adopted the House under democratic control on December 18.

Schiff and Nadler will lead a team with extensive courtroom and indictment experience. They include representatives Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Sylvia Garcia from Texas, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado and Zoe Lofgren from California.

Lofgren was a staff member who worked on the investigation of President Richard Nixon’s dismissal and a member of the judicial committee during the investigation against President Bill Clinton.

The House is expected to vote later today on a resolution that appoints the leaders, finances their work and sends the impeachment articles to the Senate for trial on whether the charges are grounds for his dismissal. The managers will then go ceremoniously across the Capitol to the Senate.

The abuse of power against Trump accuses him of putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden while Trump has withheld aid from the country. He was also charged with obstructing the Congressional investigation.

The Associated Press reported that investigators in the House announced that they were returning a “mine” of new recordings of phone calls, text messages and other information from Lev Parnas, a partner in Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Schiff said the information shows Trump’s efforts “to force Ukraine to help the president’s re-election campaign”. He said that this and other new evidence should be included in the Senate trial.

After receiving the indictments, the Senate will begin the process of forming an indictment tribunal. The Constitution requires the Chief Justice to preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to take an oath to render “impartial justice”. Chief Justice John Roberts is expected to be sworn in to senators on Thursday and trial begins Tuesday with opening arguments.