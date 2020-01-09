House approves resolution to restrict Trump's actions against Iran

Loading...

Resuming a debate over who has the power to declare war, the Democrat-controlled House on Thursday approved a resolution stating that President Donald Trump must seek congressional approval before engaging in new military action against the Iran. The resolution on war powers does not bind the President and would not require his signature. But Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insisted that she “had real teeth” because “this is a statement by the United States Congress”. The measure will “protect American lives and values” by limiting Trump’s military actions, said Pelosi. “The administration must defuse itself and prevent further violence.” The House adopted the measure, 224-194, with almost no republican support. A similar proposal by Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Faces a tug of war in the Senate led by the GOP. Kaine’s efforts received a boost on Thursday as Republican senator Todd Young of Indiana, an ex-marine, said he could support the measure of war powers. Two other Republican senators said Wednesday they would support Kaine’s plan. members of a separate and distinct branch of government. It is our duty not to believe anyone because we are dealing with life and death matters, “said Young, adding that he wanted Trump administration officials to provide more information during the meeting. “A Wednesday briefing on an American drone strike that killed a great Iranian general. Pelosi, in announcing the vote in the House, called the murder of General Qassem Soleimani” provocative and disproportionate. “Louisiana representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, denounced the Democratic measure as a simple “press release intended to attack President Trump”, while the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy of California called him “Meaningless vote” on a measure that will never be sent to the president or “limit his constitutional authority to defend the American people”. The vote in the House came a day after s that the Trump administration has informed lawmakers of its actions in Iran. Democrats and several Republicans called the briefings inadequate, adding that officials had not provided enough details on why the attack was justified. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Soleimani “was traveling to the region planning to attack American personnel and American forces. “He said it was not possible to share all the details of the information with lawmakers.” When it comes to intelligence, we need to protect sources and methods, there is only a certain amount that we can share with each member of Congress, “said Pence on ABC.” Hello America. “” But those of us who have seen all the evidence know that there was a compelling case of imminent threat against American personnel. “Trump said Thursday that he” had received calls from many senators and many members of Congress saying that it was. the greatest presentation they have ever had. Referring to critics of GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul, Trump said: “They want information that refines I think it’s very difficult to get. […] It really had to do with the sources and the information we had that really should stay at a very high level. ” Lee, a Utah curator, said the briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military question, “in the nine years he has served in the Senate. Paul, from Kentucky, said administration officials justified the killing of Soleimani on the basis of the 2002 force clearance in Iraq. ” It’s absurd . It’s an insult, ” he said. Pelosi scheduled the vote in the House after Iran retaliated for the murder of Soleimani by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops. No casualties have been reported. The five-page resolution says: “Congress hereby orders the President to end the use of the United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in Iran or against part of his government or his armed forces”, unless Congress declares war on this country. or enact legislation authorizing the use of force to prevent an attack on the United States and its forces. The resolution’s sponsor, the rookie Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Said it was intended to “clarify that if the president wants to take us to war, he must get permission from Congress.” If loved ones are sent to fight in a war protracted, “the president owes the American people a public conversation about why and for what purposes,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Pentagon official who served in Iraq. Congressmen have a constitutional responsibility to be respected while authorizing the use of military force, said Slotkin, adding: “We are owed concrete and specific details on the strategy” with congressional leaders before the attack that killed the Iranian general and then sent to Congress a notification explaining the reason, but kept it classified. Congress has allowed its role as a war power to erode since the passage of the authorization to use military force in 2001 to fight terrorism after the September 11 attacks and the adoption of another AUMF for the invasion of Iraq in 2002. The fallout from these votes deeply divided Congress and the nation, many lawmakers, especially the Democrats, now declaring it to be mistakes. Yet Congress is paralyzed on the issue of repealing or changing these authorities. Trump, facing one of the biggest tests of his presidency, said on Wednesday that Iran appeared to “withdraw” and said that the US response would be to put in place new economic sanctions “until Iran is changing its behavior. ”Iran’s strikes have pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to an all-out conflict and have drawn the world’s attention to Trump as he wondered whether to react with more of military force. Republicans have largely supported Trump’s actions, saying the president is in his power to eliminate the Iranian architect from proxy operations against the Americans in the Middle East. The United States considered Soleimani a terrorist. The Democrats were not convinced that the threat posed by Soleimani was imminent or that other alternatives to the murder were prosecuted in good faith. By not revealing many details about the threat, Trump asked the American public to trust these reports which he has often disparaged, the Democrats said. Young, in comments to reporters on Thursday, said lawmakers “must ensure that Congress be involved in future decision-making so that we find ourselves exactly where the president wants to be, which is the avoidance of a major land war in the Middle East. “” He called the resolution de Kaine’s “mechanism to force us to debate it”.

Resuming a debate over who has the power to declare war, the Democrat-controlled House on Thursday approved a resolution stating that President Donald Trump must seek congressional approval before engaging in new military action against the Iran.

The resolution on war powers does not bind the President and would not require his signature. But Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insisted that she “had real teeth” because “this is a statement by the United States Congress”.

The measure will “protect American lives and values” by limiting Trump’s military actions, said Pelosi. “The administration must defuse and prevent further violence. ”

The House passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support. A similar proposal by Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., Faces a bitter struggle in the Senate led by the GOP. Kaine’s efforts received a boost on Thursday as Republican senator Todd Young of Indiana, an ex-marine, said he could support the measure of war powers. Two other Republican senators said Wednesday they would support Kaine’s plan.

“We are members of a separate and distinct branch of government. It is our duty not to believe anyone for things as we are dealing with life and death matters, “said Young, adding that he wanted Trump administration officials to provide more information during a briefing on Wednesday on an American drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general.

Pelosi, in announcing the vote in the House, called the murder of General Qassem Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate”.

Louisiana representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, denounced the Democratic measure as a simple “press release intended to attack President Trump”, while the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy of California called it a “meaningless vote” on a measure that will never be sent to the president or “limit his constitutional authority to defend the American people”.

The House vote came a day after the Trump administration informed lawmakers of its actions in Iran. Democrats and several Republicans called the briefings inadequate, adding that officials had not provided enough details on why the attack was justified.

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that Soleimani “is traveling through the region preparing an attack on American personnel and American forces”. He said it was not possible to share all the details of the information with legislators.

“When it comes to intelligence, we have to protect sources and methods, there is only a certain amount that we can share with each member of Congress,” said Pence on “Good Morning America”. “But those of us who have seen all the evidence know that there was a compelling case of imminent threat against American personnel.”

Trump said Thursday that he “had received calls from many senators and many members of Congress saying it was the best presentation they had ever had.”

Referring to critics of GOP Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul, Trump said, “They want information that, honestly, I think, is very difficult to obtain. … It really had to do with the sources and the information we had that should really stay at a very high level. ”

Lee, a Utah curator, said that the briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials was “probably the worst briefing I have seen, at least on a military issue,” in the nine years he spent in the Senate.

Paul, from Kentucky, said administration officials justified the murder of Soleimani on the basis of the 2002 force clearance in Iraq. “It is absurd. It is an insult,” he said.

Pelosi scheduled the vote for the House after Iran retaliated against the murder of Soleimani by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops. No casualties have been reported.

The five-page resolution says: “Congress hereby orders the President to end the use of the United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in Iran or against part of his government or his armed forces”, unless Congress declares war on that country or enacts legislation authorizing use. by force to prevent an attack on the United States and its forces.

The resolution’s sponsor, first-time recruit Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Said it was intended to “clarify that if the president wants to take us to war, he must get permission from Congress.”

If loved ones are going to be sent to fight in a protracted war, “the president owes the American people a public conversation about why and why,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Pentagon official who served in Iraq.

Members of Congress have a constitutional responsibility to uphold by authorizing the use of military force, said Slotkin, adding: “We need concrete and specific details on the strategy.”

Trump did not consult with congressional leaders before the attack that killed the Iranian general, and then sent Congress a notice explaining the reason, but kept it filed.

Congress has allowed its role as a war power to erode since the authorization to use military force was passed in 2001 to combat terrorism after the September 11 attacks, and the passage of another AUMF for the invasion of Iraq in 2002.

The fallout from these votes deeply divided Congress and the nation, with many lawmakers, especially Democrats, now declaring it to be mistakes. Yet Congress is paralyzed on the issue of repealing or changing these authorities.

Trump, faced with one of the biggest tests of his presidency, said on Wednesday that Iran appeared to “withdraw” and said that the American response would be to introduce new economic sanctions “until the ‘Iran changes its behavior “.

The Iranian strikes have pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to total conflict and have drawn the world’s attention to Trump as he wondered whether to respond with more military force.

Republicans have largely supported Trump’s actions, saying the president is well within his power to eliminate the Iranian architect from proxy operations against the Americans in the Middle East. The United States considered Soleimani a terrorist.

Democrats were not convinced that the threat posed by Soleimani was imminent or that other alternatives to the murder were being sought in good faith. By not revealing many details about the threat, Trump asked the American public to trust the very intelligence reports he has often belittled, said the Democrats.

Young, in comments to reporters on Thursday, said lawmakers “must ensure that Congress is involved in future decisions so that we end up right where the president wants to be, avoiding a major land war in Middle East. ￼ “

He called Kaine’s resolution “a mechanism to force us to debate it”.

.