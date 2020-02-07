House approves Puerto Rico $ 4.7 billion disaster relief package

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives approved a $ 4.7 billion disaster relief package for Puerto Rico on Friday, an attempt to help recovery after a series of earthquakes in US territory in recent months.

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill, and it is unlikely that it will progress in the Senate held by the Republicans. The legislation includes financing for block grants for community development, road repairs, schools and energy, as well as tax breaks for residents of Puerto Rico.

It was adopted with a vote of 237-161.

Seventeen Republicans chose Democrats to support the measure, including Will Hurd from Texas, Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida, Michael McCaul from Texas, Rodney Davis from Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, Elise Stefanik from New York, and newly initiated Republican Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey.

House republicans who voted against said they wanted FEMA to fully assess the damage caused by the earthquake, also taking into account the changes in tax policy included in the bill.

Democrats and the Trump government have long been arguing about disaster relief for Puerto Rico after the destruction by hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

In its veto threat, the administration argued that existing funds would be sufficient to address the earthquake damage and expressed concern about how the money would be used.

“Neither Puerto Ricans nor US taxpayers benefit when emergency aid is misappropriated, lost or stolen due to waste, fraud and abuse,” the White House said. “This wrong bill would add $ 4.7 billion on top of all the billions already allocated to Puerto Rico, and the restrictive provisions would prevent the administration from ensuring that these funds are properly spent.”

Democrats claim that Trump has treated Puerto Rico differently from states that have experienced similar disasters, and have complained about delays in Puerto Rico disaster funds that have already been appropriated.

Last month the administration released $ 8 billion in aid that had been postponed since September. In the bill that was passed on Friday, Democrats included demands for the White House to release the funds in time and to inform Congress of its spending plans for the money.

“This additional supplement is crucial to get Puerto Rico back on track and build a better future,” said House Appropriations chairman Nita Lowey on the floor of the House before the vote. “President Trump turned his back on the island in a demonstration of unprecedented hostility toward Puerto Rico. This congress should not do the same. “

