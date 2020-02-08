House approves a $ 4.7 billion disaster relief package in Puerto Rico

By Haley Byrd, CNN

(CNN) – The House of Representatives passed a $ 4.7 billion disaster relief package for Puerto Rico on Friday to aid reconstruction after a series of earthquakes struck the US territory in recent months.

President Donald Trump has vetoed and is unlikely to continue in the Republican Senate. Legislation includes financing block grants for community development, road repairs, schools and energy, and tax breaks for residents of Puerto Rico.

It was passed with 237-161 votes.

Seventeen Republicans sided with the Democrats to support the measure, including Will Hurd from Texas, Mario Diaz-Balart from Florida, Michael McCaul from Texas, Rodney Davis from Illinois, Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, Elise Stefanik, among others New York, and newly initiated Republican Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey.

House Republicans who voted against said they wanted FEMA to have time to fully assess the earthquake damage and also accepted the tax policy changes included in the bill.

Democrats and the Trump administration have long argued over disaster relief for Puerto Rico after the devastation caused by hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

In its veto threat, the government argued that the funds available would be sufficient to remedy the earthquake damage and raised concerns about the use of the money.

“Neither Puerto Ricans nor American taxpayers benefit if emergency aid is misallocated, lost, or stolen through waste, fraud, and abuse,” the White House said. “This misguided bill would add $ 4.7 billion to the billions already allocated to Puerto Rico and the restrictive regulations would prevent the administration from ensuring that these funds were used wisely.”

Democrats argue that Trump treated Puerto Rico differently from countries that have experienced similar disasters, and have complained of delays in the Puerto Rico disaster funds that have already been appropriated.

Last month, the government released $ 8 billion in aid that had been moved since September. In the bill passed on Friday, the Democrats made demands on the White House to release funds in good time and to inform Congress of its spending plans for the money.

“This emergency addition is critical to getting Puerto Rico back on its feet and building a better future,” House Appropriations chairwoman Nita Lowey of New York said before the house vote. “President Trump turned his back on the island in a demonstration of unprecedented hostility to Puerto Rico. This Congress must not do the same.”

