Hotter than Milwaukee: Antarctica records the hottest temperature ever

ANTARCTICA – The hottest temperature ever measured in Antarctica was measured on Thursday, February 6, at a remote station on the northern tip of the continent, scientists said.

The temperature was nearly 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius) at the Esperanza research station in Argentina, scientists from the country’s meteorological agency said.

That surpassed the previous record of 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit (17.5 Celsius) on March 24, 2015 at the same location. Temperature records from Esperanza date from 1961.

This means that the temperature in Esperanza was almost identical to what was felt on Thursday afternoon in San Diego, California. For the record, the high temperature in Milwaukee the same day (February 6, 2020) was 33 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service – almost half the temperature in Antarctica.

To be honest, it is summer in the southern hemisphere. But it is not typical that the temperatures in Antarctica – one of the coldest places on earth – are almost the same as those in Southern California.

The record temperature has not been verified by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which said it would convene a committee to confirm the measurement. But Randall Cerveny of the WMO said in a release that: “Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record …”

The Antarctic area heats up quickly as a result of heat pollution trapped by people. And the warming observed here has serious global consequences, especially for the millions of people living on the shores of the world who are vulnerable to sea level rise.

The Antarctic peninsula where the record-breaking temperature was measured is, according to the WMO, one of the fastest warming places on earth, with temperatures that have risen nearly 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) in the last 50 years.

Studies have shown that many of the huge glaciers of Antarctica are melting rapidly due to global warming. All in all, the Antarctica ice sheet contains enough water to raise sea levels worldwide by almost 200 feet, says the WMO.

A recent study found that warm ocean waters are melting the gigantic Thwaites glacier in West Antarctica, which only has the potential to raise sea levels by more than 10 feet worldwide.

And the adjacent Pine Island glacier has also shown signs of increased instability over the past 25 years.

