(Photo via FX)

Actor, model and musician Harry Hains died on Tuesday at the age of 27. The actor has had several small roles throughout his career including season 5 of american horror story.

Hains’ mother Jane Badler, who is also an actress, shared the news on her Instagram page on Thursday. Badler ponders his son’s struggles with “mental illness and addiction,” but no cause of death has been reported yet.

Those who knew Hains can attend his service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery this Sunday, January 12 at 3 p.m. RSVPs can be sent to (email protected), and you can see the full Badler post below.

“On January 7, my stepson died,” writes Badler. “He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet. But unfortunately, he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A bright spark was shining too soon. I will miss you Harry every day of my life. If you are in Los Angeles and know Harry, there is a service for him at Hollywood Forever on Sunday January 12 at 3 p.m. “

Hains appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel as a “boy” for episode four, “Devil’s Night”. The episode marked one of the annual Halloween events in the series.

In it, James March, played by Evan peters, hosts an annual Devil’s Night. The designer of the Hotel Cortez invites the serial killers Aileen Wuornos (Lily Rabe), John Wayne Gacy (John Carroll Lynch), Richard Ramirez (Anthony Ruivivar), Jeffrey Dahmer (Seth Gabel) and the Zodiac Killer.

Hotel protagonist John Lowe (Wes Bentley) is also invited to dinner and decides to join the group for their annual event. Once there, March offers Dahmer a sacrafice simply named the boy represented by Haines.

In addition to American Horror Story, Hains appeared in several other small roles in The Deleted, Netflix’S The OA, Sneaky Pete and A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return.

You can see below some pictures from behind the scenes of Hains and the rest of the American Horror Story: Hotel. AltPress sends its condolences to the family and friends of Hains.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDnYV8zXHpc (/ integrated)