Hot Tip: the best bodies are on Amazon

After receiving a hot tip from Refinery29 readers on the bodysuit as an essential winter outfit that keeps them warm and cute, we started shopping to find the best place to buy one. Where have we landed? Amazon, also known as a wonderland with rompers.

The one-piece style is not just a glorified (ahem, adult-acceptable) version of the leotard: it is a trusted fashion favorite for layering; it is easy to dress up or down; it comes in a series of figure-flattering styles; it gives bold necklines a safe feeling and simple cuts feel sexy. But don’t just believe us …

Let the line-up of chic and good under the $ 50 Amazon bodies speak for you – from deep V-neck to classic cotton T-shirts, romantic ruffles, lace edging and a smoldering transparent sleeve or two.

DIDK Bodysuit with lace floral print

The deep V-neck of this sleeveless bodysuit is softened with a sweet lace border that is ready to store with denim with a high waist and a moto-style jacket.

DIDK Translucent bodysuit with bow and lace back, $, available at Amazon

In’voland Plus body with V-neck

Bodysuits are at their best when a sexy low-cut neck feels safe.

In’voland Plus-size bodysuit with V-neck, $, available at Amazon

Modal bodysuit by American Apparel

This short-sleeved bodysuit in T-shirt style scores high due to the incredibly soft feel.

American Apparel Mix modal T-shirt with short sleeves, $, available at Amazon

Maya Maya bodysuit with square cut

A square neckline gives this basic romper a streamlined edge, ideal for layering under custom-made pants.

MAYA MAYA Square bodysuit with long sleeves, $, available from Amazon

DIDK Bodysuit with polkadots



They will never guess that this romantic ruffled top is actually less than $ 10 from Amazon.

DIDK Bodysuit with polkadot ruffles, $, available from Amazon

WDIRARA body with long sleeves made of mesh

High neckline with pure bell sleeves for a day-to-night bodysuit that smiles.

WDIRARA Mesh body with long sleeves, $, available from Amazon

Milumia Plus bodysuit with snake print

This simple cami style is spiced with an eclectic snake print.

Milumia Bodysuit with snake print, $, available from Amazon

Bodysuit of T-shirt by Clozoz

Tune up your athleisure game with this pure T-shirt style.

CLOZOZ Translucent T-shirt Bodysuit, $, available from Amazon

TopMelon turtleneck

Or, keep it classic with a turtleneck that does not go up and down when it is put in your favorite pants.

TopMelon Turtleneck Knit Bodysuit, $, available from Amazon

MANGDIUP Bodysuit with cotton T-shirt

This cotton mix bodysuit is a garment that you can wear all year round and can go anywhere – from miniskirts to spandex and leather culottes.

MANGDIUP Cotton T-shirt Romper, $, available from Amazon

Bodysuit with bell sleeves

We like a good clock sleeve – especially when it is accompanied by a good deep neckline.

They in Plus bodysuit with bell sleeves, $, available from Amazon

Bodysuit with ribbed hem in Verdusa

This stretchy but soft body in cami style offers sufficient coverage and yet feels flirty and worthy of a night out on the town.

Verdusa Ribbed Cami Romper, $, available from Amazon

Verdusa bodysuit with leopard print

It’s hard to go wrong with a leopard print – an example: this square model with a cheeky keyhole binder.

Verdusa Bodysuit with square neck in leopard print, $, available from Amazon

Spanx Plus transparent string body

We present this sexy bodysuit under a sleeveless mini dress and combined with a boot that extends over the knee.

SPANX Plus size bodysuit in translucent mesh string, $, available from Amazon

Boody EcoWear Bodysuit with long sleeves

This classic bodysuit is made from an environmentally friendly mix of bamboo, nylon and spandex and offers breathable, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating layer options.

offered EcoWear Long-sleeved bodysuit, $, available from Amazon

Soly Hux striped off-shoulder body

Put on this off-the-shoulder, striped suit with black jeans and a red lip for an effortless French girl style.

Soly Hux Striped off-the-shoulder body, $, available from Amazon

Bodysuit with floral print ROMEWE

Oh, the drama of this chic sleeve with floral appliqué.

Romwe Floral applique mesh body, $, available from Amazon

