WASHINGTON – The withdrawal of an unpopular fine for people without health insurance has had little impact on applications or premiums from “Obamacare”, a gap between the real world and legal arguments from conservatives who again contest the Affordable Care Act.

The 10-year law has proved more resilient than its creators or opponents had imagined, even while the Supreme Court is considering taking the final effort to reverse it.

Opponents claim that the constitutionality of the entire 900-page law depends on the now toothless penalty for not having health insurance. Collected as tax by the tax authorities, the fine was intended to enforce the “individual mandate” of the law that Americans are insured. A previous congress led by the Republicans set the fines at $ 0, effective last year.

“We’ve now received a lot of evidence about what the market looks like without a penalty payment and overall it looks pretty stable, which is surprising, because that’s not what most people expected when the ACA was written,” Cynthia said Cox, who leads research on health legislation for the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

A Kaiser study published this week showed that the abolition of the fine pushed up premiums by around 5% by 2019, but the bottom line was a wash due to other factors. Insurers seemed to make healthy profits.

The punishment was considered crucial when the law was written in 2009-2010. The idea was to give healthy people a boost and to keep premiums under control. But Cox said there are no indications that healthy people have lost weight in large numbers. In a telling statistic, the Kaiser study showed that the average number of hospital days per 1,000 registered persons decreased slightly in 2019, even after the sentence was eliminated.

Partial application numbers for 2020 released by the government on Wednesday indicate stability. Nearly 8.3 million people enrolled in the 38 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website, only about 2% lower than last year. A final count with states performing their own notification efforts is expected in the spring.

The insurance mandate was central when the Supreme Court first enforced healthcare legislation in 2012, more than a year before HealthCare.gov was opened.

Chief Judge John Roberts cast the lead vote in that 5-4 decision. He discovered that Congress lacked constitutional authority to demand that Americans have health insurance. But because Congress has broad powers to levy taxes, Roberts ruled that a tax on people who had not purchased coverage was constitutional to them. This allowed the law to survive, which is still seen as the biggest legal challenge.

Kathleen Sebelius, health secretary to President Barack Obama, said in 2012 that it was generally accepted that the insurance mandate was part of a three-person stool key for stable markets. The other two legs were subsidies for premiums provided by the taxpayer and a guarantee that patients with pre-existing medical conditions could no longer be rejected or charged more.

“It was thought that the consideration of changing the rules about existing circumstances should be … a fine incentive to get healthy people into the pool, along with non-healthy people,” Sebelius said. “What became clear when the law came into force (in 2014) is that in many ways, subsidies provided a greater incentive for people to take out health insurance.”

These reductions are designed so that households with a low and average income spend only a fixed percentage of their income on premiums, protecting consumers against high sticker prices.

Cox agreed that the “roots” of the law seem to have made more of a difference than his “stick.”

Fast-forward to 2018 and a coalition of conservative states led by Texas won a lower court decision that the insurance mandate was still crucial, in a legal and constitutional sense.

Judge Reed O’Connor of the US court in Texas ruled that Congress made the insurance mandate unconstitutional by abolishing the tax fine and without having to fall under all health legislation. President Donald Trump agreed.

A federal court of appeal in New Orleans recently agreed with O’Connor that a non-enforceable insurance mandate is unconstitutional. But the court of appeal sent the case back to him to see if other parts of the law could stand.

By defending the law, a coalition of democratically-led states, along with the US House, appealed to the Supreme Court to seek a quick decision between this year’s presidential election. The court has asked lawyers from the conservative states to respond to the timing question on Friday.

Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said the stability of health insurance markets “exposes the artificiality” of the conservatives’ argument.

“It really shows how ridiculous it is to claim that Congress considered the mandate so essential that if it were outlined, the rest of the law would have to fall,” said Bagley.

Not so quickly, said Andrew Schlafly, a lawyer who represents groups en route to Texas and the other GOP-led states that are against the law.

“The question is not whether in reality (the ACA) can work without the mandate,” Schlafly said. “The test is whether it was intended to work without the mandate.

“Theory is important for these Supreme Court judges,” he added, “and they take theory seriously.”

Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press