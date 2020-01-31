Hot air abounds, but Super Seth and Alizee can increase the heat on the track

It is also interesting that the Japanese exclude their agencies from betting on Australian majors, particularly the Melbourne and Caulfield Cup, and the Cox Plate, in which they played an important role last year, and are referred to as “commercially insignificant sums of money” , “

But a more moderate zone is Ken Callander’s OAM for racing services as a television commentator, presenter, and journalist, as well as for his charity work, a satisfying breeze as can be expected at headquarters today.

The purebred, hot blood came from Arab and Turkish countries and was at home under desert conditions. The basis for Australian races were hard tracks and hot weather.

Also in Perth last November horse gained more sympathy than humans when the Ascot races were canceled due to the heat while a nearby cricket match continued.

It seems that the 41 degrees expected for horses today in Rosehill were considered too high, but not as extreme as Ascot.

My hottest race day in 1987 was the Perth Cup in several ways when Laurie Connell, one of the dirty, lazy villains of racing, triumphed and cleared a huge result from the bookmakers. Rocket Racer, which was ridden by veteran John Miller, a 54 kg jockey who dropped to 49 kg, sizzled over 3200 meters and Miller had trouble pulling him up.

The cry of “elephant juice” became loud. No Rocket Racer samples were taken. When he returned, Rocket Racer was on the verge of collapse. Officials had to carry the gelding out of the enclosure. Since he had to be treated for dehydration, it was impossible to take a urine or blood sample. Nobody was worried about the jockey.

An exhausted rocket racer returns to his booth after the 1987 Perth Cup

Ten years after Rocket Racer, Time Frame won the Perth Cup under similar conditions. Temperature? 47 degrees.

Ray Murrihy, a former Australian jockey club and chief steward of Racing NSW, was a forerunner of the new comfort age for racing horses.

“Once the politics were over, the show must go on,” Murrihy commented. Now the Wet Bulb Thermometer is used, which measures both the air humidity and the temperature and specifies the suitable conditions.

Horses in the heat of the day receive benefits, including hose spray and ice water – albeit from Sydney – from containers on their return to the enclosure.

However, Callander was known for not only staying cool under the pressure of Channel Nine, but also making mammoth bets for Kerry Packer. Unfortunately, Callander was tested on one occasion when he started out as a bookmaker when he was approached by a punters who wished him well.

Request a tip Callander agrees with a winner. The punter returned to thank him, to which the bookmaker replied “Any time”.

While Callander was being redirected, the punter went to the bookmaker’s Bagman and said, “Ken said it was sweet to borrow me $ 200.” He called the employee $ 200 to “Ken’s buddy,” who turned out to be a fraud.

“He taught a young mug a new trick, and I enjoyed telling the $ 200 story,” recalls Callander.

And Callander’s tip for the expressway? Alizee.

Despite the storm predicted today, the conditions in Caulfield should be more horse-friendly for Manfred when Super Seth, the conqueror of Alligator Blood, competes against the highly talented Dalasun, among others.

Super set for me.

