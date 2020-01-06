Loading...

HILLARY MINTZ SHOWS US, IN OUR PROJECT COMMUNITY, THIS MOM HOPES TO INSPIRE OTHERS TO OPEN THEIR DOORS TO CHILDREN IN NEED. >> THIS IS A NEW YEAR, NEW MEMORIES ARE MADE IN THIS BUSY HOUSE FULL OF CHILDREN IN THE CONCORDIA AREA OF MILWAUKEE. A HOUSE ALWAYS MADE POSSIBLE BY A MOM WHO JUST WANTED TO HELP. >> I DON’T KNOW IF I AM THE BEST MOM, BUT I AM THEIR BEST MOM. 25 – THEIR BEST MOM. I LOVE THEM. >> THIS IS JESSICA BENZEKEIN, NOW EIGHT MORE. SHE HAS TWO ORGANIC CHILDREN AND HAS ADOPTED SIX BOYS AT THE CHILDREN’S COURT OF MILWAUKEE COUNTY ON FRIDAY 4 TO 17 YEARS. >> GOOD THINGS DON’T ALWAYS GO ON IN COURT. WHEN THEY DO, THEY MUST BE RECOGNIZED. [APPLICATIONS] >> HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW? >> IT’S A LONG TIME COMING. >> BUT UPHOLSTERED. WE MEET THE BENZAKEINS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2015, WHEN LIFE WAS ALWAYS BUSY CARING FOR THREE CHILDREN. >> T.J. WAS THE BABY THEN. >> SINCE THEN SOME THINGS HAVE CHANGED, JESSICA NOW DIVORCED AND A SINGLE MOM WITH A TOTAL OF NINE CHILDREN UNDER HER ROOF. >> THERE ARE 7000 CHILDREN IN FASTER CARE. IT ALWAYS GOES UP. It never goes down. THERE ARE STILL MANY CHILDREN WHO NEED HELP. >> IT WAS THE BEST CHOICE I COULD HAVE. >> ADOPTION DOESN’T MATTER BECAUSE WE CONSIDER US AS ANOTHER FAMILY. >> A MOM, NINE CHILDREN AND SHE WILL NOT HAVE ANY OTHER WAY IN THIS COMPLETE HOUSE. >> SEVEN DAYS YOU GO TO BED THINKING THAT I SURVIVE, AND YOU REMOVE NEXT MORNING AND THINK, Let’s do it. >> IN MILWAUKEE, HILLARY MINTZ, WISN 12 NEWS. JOYCE: JESSICA, THE MOM OF THIS STORY WAS A CHILD HIMSELF, THAT IS A GREAT REASON, SHE NOW GIVES TO OTHERS

Host family with 2 biological children adopts 6 boys

Updated: 11:19 a.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

A Milwaukee woman hopes to inspire others to open their homes to children in need. Jessica Benzakein, a foster mother, has two biological children and adopted six boys Friday at the Milwaukee County Children’s Court, ages 4 to 17. “Good things don’t always happen in court, so when they do, they absolutely must be recognized,” said judge Mark Sanders. Benzekein is now a single mother with a total of nine children under her roof. “Six children have been adopted today, but there are more than 7,000 foster children and this number is fluctuating. It is always increasing. It never decreases, so there are still many other children who have need a home, “said Benzakein. “I feel good. I feel like it was the best choice I could have had,” said Sidney Brunner, 13, who was adopted. “Like the whole adoption process doesn’t really matter because we consider ourselves a family anyway,” said Carter Brunner, 14, who was adopted. The single mother with nine kids wouldn’t want it any other way. “Some days you go to bed thinking I survived and it’s the only win, so I’m going to take it, but you get up the next morning and think you know, let’s do it, “said Benzakein. Benzakein said that she was a foster child herself, which is a big reason why she now gives back to other children.

