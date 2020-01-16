CLOSE

National Democratic Convention leaders announced three community conversations on Thursday to provide updates on volunteer opportunities, business opportunities related to the convention, and what residents and businesses can expect logistically during of the July event.

The Milwaukee 2020 host committee and the Democratic committee of the national convention have scheduled sessions on the north and south sides of the city and downtown.

The host committee described the sessions as part of leadership efforts to reduce barriers to the convention for city residents and businesses.

In September, the organizing committee changed the rules so that restaurants, bars and other places in Milwaukee do not have to make donations to the DNC to appear on the convention’s events directory.

RELATED: The DNC 2020 organizing committee no longer requires sites to make a donation to appear in the events directory

This month, the host committee also announced that it will host 10 events with Milwaukee public schools to discuss topics such as civic engagement.

In a press release, Liz Gilbert, chair of the Milwaukee 2020 welcoming committee, said she wanted to make sure everyone in Milwaukee knew they were invited to get involved.

“We know that broad community participation will be essential to our success,” she said. “From their interest in volunteering to capitalizing on business opportunities, the Milwaukeeans continue to impress us with their enthusiasm for being part of this convention.”

The National Democratic Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 13 to 16. It is expected to attract 50,000 people. Community conversations will take place:

Downtown

February 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Milwaukee Area Technical College – Cooley Theater (2nd floor), 1015 N. 6th St.

South

February 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Journey House – Gymnasium, 2110 W. Scott St.

North

February 27, 6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3456 N. 38th St.

Contact Talis Shelbourne at (414) 223-5261 or tshelbourn@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @talisseer and Facebook at @talisseer.

How are we? Complete this survey and let us know.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2020/01/16/host-committee-hold-three-conversations-get-people-engaged/4487984002/